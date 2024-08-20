New Study Reveals Hidden Saturated Fats In ‘Lean’ Staples That Are Sabotaging Weight Loss

In recent weeks, scientists have informed us how ‘Brown Fat’ Could Be The Ultimate Weight Loss Turbocharger and the Newly Discovered’ Sisyphus’ Fat Cells Could Be The Secret To Effortless Weight Loss… Now, a new study has revealed some surprising and frankly unwelcome sources of saturated fat and sugar in American diets.

Fat & Sugar Overconsumption

The new study has illuminated the sources of saturated fat and added sugar in the American diet, which, in turn, may be the reason many adults overconsume without knowing it, far exceeding recommended daily intake levels as a result. Published in Nutrients, the study analysed data from over 35,000 U.S. adults and compiled a comprehensive list of commonly consumed foods and beverages that contribute to excessive fat and sugar consumption.

The study found that cheese and soft drinks are the leading sources of saturated fat and added sugar which puts most Americans over the recommended intake of these nutrients at 10% of daily calories. This increased intake has been related to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Christopher Taylor, professor and director of medical dietetics at Ohio State University and the first author of the study discussed the importance of recognizing “stealth” contributors to saturated fat intake:

“Chicken breast is promoted as a lower saturated fat food, but it still has a little bit of saturated fat… It’s helpful to know how foods with smaller amounts also slowly add saturated fat in a stealthy way into the diet.”

In order to estimate the amounts consumed of these types of foods, the researchers used the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey database, an extensive 24-hour dietary recall that was filled out by the participants from 2005 to 2018.

Foods considered low in saturated fat often contain more fat than expected. Image: Allrecipes

The results show that categories that contributed most to saturated fat intake included cold cuts, cream substitutes, and fried potatoes, while added sugar appeared under the category headings of tomato-based condiments, cereal bars – and even yeast bread.

Author Susan Schembre, an associate professor at Georgetown University, says the findings really demonstrate just how pervasive added sugar is in our diets, saying this

“It’s everywhere. It’s in so many unexpected foods, and often in surprising amounts.”

Beware Hidden Calories

The study also examined differences in the leading sources of saturated fat and added sugar between varied racial/ethnic subpopulations and age groups, which gives valued data for targeted health intervention. As an ongoing research, the team is developing an app that can allow for targeted assessment of ‘nutrients of concern.’ This is to further simplify a lengthy process in which problematic food and drink sources are identified and subjected to dietary interventions.

To be healthy, it is important to be aware of hidden calorie intake. Image: Klinio

The findings of this study alert consumers to be more vigilant on the hidden sources of saturated fat and added sugar in their diets. Knowledge of such stealthy contributors theoretically makes it a lot easier to consistently make healthy choices. However, anyone on a weight loss journey will know that’s easier said than done… and it’s important to remember that chicken breast is still your friend., even if it’s hiding a dirty little secret.