Horror Movies Need To Change If They Want To Stay ‘Scary’

A popular Twitter thread is highlighting that younger audiences don’t find horror films, particularly the Saw films, scary. Something filmmakers should take note of; especially considering there’s a new Saw film now on the way.

It was just announced that another Saw film is on the way. Variety reported that the tenth film in the extremely successful Saw franchise that revolves around the fictional ‘Jigsaw’ serial killer will be released next year on the 27th of October – just in time for Halloween.

Aside from the release date, only a few minor details about the upcoming Saw film have been made public. For starters, it will be directed by Kevin Gruetert – who directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter.

Plus, this new Saw film will apparently please both Saw and horror enthusiasts; producers of the franchise Mark Burg and Oren Koules said, “We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love.”

If this is true then the new Saw film has taken note of Gen Z‘s nihilistic sense of humour and adjusted the ‘scary’ elements of the film accordingly. Wondering what the hell we’re talking about?

Well, the Saw franchise became very well known for its gory horror elements that scared the bejesus out of audiences; mainly because viewers became terrified of ending up in one of Jigsaw’s torture contraptions themselves. However, Gen Z apparently no longer finds these elements or the prospect of death scary.

A viral Twitter thread proves that younger audiences just don’t find the horror film trope of dying a gruesome death at the hands of a serial killer (like in the Saw franchise) scary anymore. Image Credit: Lionsgate

Best illustrated by the viral Tweet from user @LRNROSE who wrote:

“Jigsaw wouldn’t scare me… cus I’ll just die. That’s fine. I’m not doing your lil’ pranks.” Twitter user @LRNROSE

Thousands responded to the Tweet, all with similar sentiments. One Twitter user replied, “​​I’m gonna trigger whatever contraption he got me connected to, I don’t have time for this,” while another wrote, “I really don’t understand why those people be fighting so hard to live. Couldn’t be me.”

“‘You play a game or die’… I’m honestly tired of playing the game of life so do your worse lil’ saw baby.” Twitter user @SaltySenioRita

Twitter user @BaybehVee challenged the entire horror genre and responded to the original Tweet with, “I feel like a lot of horror movies have pushed that ‘we have to survive mindset. We definitely don’t have to do anything. What’s out there during a zombie apocalypse worth surviving for?! Why am I fighting this obviously homicidal maniac who has evaded capture for mad long?”

While most of the responses are hilarious, the Twitter thread ultimately proves that younger generations no longer find horror films that scary, so filmmakers will soon have to go back to the drawing board if they want the horror genre to continue to be relevant and successful.