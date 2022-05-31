This Photo Of A Hotel Room Coffee Machine Will Give You Nightmares

A Reddit user’s photo of a hotel room coffee machine has made internet users fear for their small intestines…

Picture your standard late night arrival to a hotel. You drop your bags exhausted and jet lagged, ready to crash. You crash, then wake up early the next morning, tired AF. Not to worry, there’s morning coffee to be brewed: compliments of your room’s instant coffeemaker. You open the water tank to find this.

That’s exactly what happened to one Reddit user who stayed at the above (undisclosed) hotel. Growing in the coffee machine’s water dispenser was a form of mould or fungus which looks like it had been cultivating in there for a while. The unsightly find was quickly met by other hotel guests and workers who warned against the most common hotel traps from ice buckets to coffee cups to remote controls and even bed spreads. Basically, if all the warnings are followed, sleep in the hallway.

One user named msk1974 said:

“Business traveller here. There are 2 things I always check. Coffee pot and ice bucket.”

“Your example of the coffee pot is exactly why I check. I have also heard a story from a hotel worker about a guest who pissed in the coffee pot AND the water container of the iron. A guest tried to iron his shirt and noticed something was wrong. Shirt was ruined from ironing piss onto it.”

“People should also realise that the ice buckets are used all the time as puke buckets for drunken guests. If you plan on using one be sure to clean it out very good and always use the plastic bag insert.”

Another user also had a nasty encounter with an innocent hotel iron.

“Was in Vegas getting ready in my buddies room,” said NippleHead321 (not his real name).

“Started to iron my nice jacket when half way through drunk I noticed that it started to turn from a light grey to a dark purple.”