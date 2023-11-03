Home Food
How To Get A Free Whiskey In Australia This Weekend

It’s Old Fashioned Week in Australia and that can only mean one thing: Complimentary whiskey cocktails from Woodford Reserve.

Starting today, Saturday 4 November and running as smooth as a classic Old Fashioned until Saturday 19 November 19th, 40 of Australia’s best bars are coming together to indulge in some good Old Fashioned spirit, and giving away complimentary cocktails to Australian dram lovers.

From the eclectic scene of the Doss House situated in the Rocks, Sydney’s oldest neighbourhood, to the late-night mover, The Carlton in Melbourne, this boozy festival will feature cocktail masterclasses from world-renowned mixologists, exclusive menus that cater to every need, and of course, delicious food pairings to elevate your entire whiskey experience.

Not only will Australia’s best bar offerings be on display, but continuing the celebrations into the second week on Thursday 16 November, The Bar in Front of the Bar, one of the best 50 bars in the world from Athens, will take part in an international bar swap, bringing its bold and quirky concept to the winner of Best Australian Bar in the World, Sydney’s own Maybe Sammy.

“We are so excited to bring Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Week back to Australia this year and kick off with the first-ever Woodford international bar swap,” Carmen Hartwich, Woodford Reserve Brand Ambassador, Brown-Forman ANZPI said.

“We are so excited to host The Bar in Front of the Bar, to bring its good-humoured, bold concept to the people of Sydney, as well as offering the chance to get your hands on a free Old Fashioned at some of the most incredible venues in Australia, highlighting the best of our food and drink scene.”

Click here to claim your free Old Fashioned and check out all the participating spots throughout Australia, below.

NSW
Chin Chin, Sydney
Baxter Inn, Sydney
Earl’s Juke Joint, Sydney
Fortunate Son, Sydney
Hickson House, Sydney
Doss House, Sydney
Shady Pines, Sydney
Bancho, Sydney
Tokyo Bird, Sydney
Jolene’s, Sydney
Duke of Clarence Sydney
Cardea, Sydney
Pocket Terrigal, Terrigal
Stitch Bar, Sydney
Jacksons on George, Sydney
VIC
Good Heavens, Melbourne 
Roy Hammond, Melbourne 
Grainery, Melbourne
THE CARLTON, Melbourne 
The Botanical Hotel, Melbourne
Black Kite Commune, Melbourne
Manchuria, Melbourne
Mongkok Tea House, Melbourne
Mazo 128, Melbourne
Strato, Melbourne
TAS
The Den, Tasmania
Wrest Point, Tasmania 
Sandy Bay Rd, Tasmania
WA
Alfred’s Pizza, Perth
Foxtrot Unicorn, Perth
Edward & Ida’s, Perth
SA
Nola, Adelaide
Therapy, Adelaide
Fumo Blu, Adelaide
Fourth, Glenelg 5045
Sol Bar (Skycity Casino), Adelaide 
Bank St Social, Adelaide
Memphis Slims, Adelaide
QLD
The Press Club, Brisbane 
The Jubilee, Brisbane
Caxton Hotel, Brisbane
Boston Shaker, Sunshine Coast
The Roosevelt Lounge, Gold Coast
Loose Moose, Gold Coast
Bine, Mermaid Beach
Hideaway, Gold Coast
Den Divine, Gold Coast