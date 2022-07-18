How To Watch F1 In Australia: Race, Qualifying, Practice Session & More

Formula 1 is becoming increasingly popular in Australia – the 2022 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne drew a record crowd attendance – so knowing where to watch F1 in Australia is becoming an ever-popular question to ask.

Fortunately, it is possible to watch every single race of the 2022 Formula 1 season in Australia thanks to Fox Sports and its various streaming channels. Fox Sports/Foxtel owns the broadcasting rights, which includes the race, qualifying session and the three practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, leading up to the race on Sunday.

What this means is that you do need to pay a fee in order to watch F1 in Australia. The only race that can be viewed for free is the Australian Grand Prix, which is broadcast live on Channel 10. Channel 10 also has a free highlights show after every other race, which includes analysis and write-ups, so you don’t have to miss out on all the action.

Australians can watch F1 live in Australia via the streaming channels Foxtel iQ, Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports. For more information on Foxtel Now, check out our complete streaming services round-up.

Watch Formula 1 on Kayo Sports

Kayo Sports offers the most comprehensive streaming options for Australian F1 fans. Kayo Sports provides access to every single F1 race on the racing calendar, including qualifying and practice sessions, and even offers coverage of F2 and F3 for the true motorsport fanatics.

Kayo Sports is an app that you can install on your smartphone, tablet or streaming device – you can also view it in a web browser on a Mac or PC – and offers a bucket load of features. These include Interactive Stats, a picture-in-picture mode and a Key Moments timeline, so you can easily jump back to a crash or an overtake if you missed it.

It’s not just racing action provided by Kayo Sports either, as the service also has regular news updates, including interviews and features, along with classic races from yesteryear. Kayo Minis lets you view the best moments of previous races too, without having to watch the entire thing all over again.

Put simply, Kayo Sports is the complete F1 package.

How much is Kayo Sports?

Kayo Sports has three monthly subscription plans to choose from: One, Basic and Premium.

One costs $25 a month and lets you watch Kayo content on 1 screen at a time.

costs $25 a month and lets you watch Kayo content on 1 screen at a time. Basic costs $27.50 a month and allows users to watch Kayo content on up to 2 screens at a time.

costs $27.50 a month and allows users to watch Kayo content on up to 2 screens at a time. Premium costs $35 a month but lets users watch Kayo content on up to three screens at a time.

You can sign-up for a 14-day free trial if you’re a new user, so if there’s one race you particularly want to watch, it could present the best opportunity to try the service out before you commit to a full subscription.

With a Kayo Sports subscription, you obviously also get access to a complete world of sporting content, including other motor racing series, golf, AFL, NRL and over 50 other sports. You can find out more about Kayo Sports and what it offers in our complete guide.

What devices can I watch Kayo on?

Kayo can be accessed on a wide range of devices, including:

Smartphones

Tablets

Web browser

PlayStation

Smart TVs

Apple TV

Chromecast

A full list of supported devices can be found on the Kayo website.

Watch Formula 1 on Foxtel Now

Foxtel Now combines sport with a range of other everyday entertainment channels – including Foxtel Originals and HBO programming – to provide an all-in-one service for all your television needs. Formula 1 is accessed on Foxtel Now via the Fox Sports channel, which comes as part of a $29/month sports package add-on.

However, what this actually is, is a live stream of Sky Sports’ F1 coverage in the UK, so commentary during the race comes from Sky Sports’ commentators. Australian commentators are on hand to discuss the race and drivers, before and after the live event.

How much is Foxtel Now?

Foxtel Now is split into various packs, allowing you to customise your ideal package with just the content you know you’re going to watch. However, this can work out to be quite expensive, at least compared to a Binge or Kayo Sports subscription.

Foxtel Now’s pricing is as follows:

Essentials: The Essentials pack is required to kick off any Foxtel Now subscription and costs $25 per month. It gives you access to Foxtel Original programming, HBO and other channels across lifestyle, drama and comedy.

The Essentials pack is required to kick off any Foxtel Now subscription and costs $25 per month. It gives you access to Foxtel Original programming, HBO and other channels across lifestyle, drama and comedy. Sport: The Sport pack can be added for an additional $29 per month. It brings with it 12 24/7 sports channels, with access to over 50 live sports including AFL, NRL and Formula 1.

Movies: The Movies pack costs an additional $20 per month on top of the Essentials pack and brings with it access to over 1,000 movies on demand, alongside 11 dedicated movie channels.

The Movies pack costs an additional $20 per month on top of the Essentials pack and brings with it access to over 1,000 movies on demand, alongside 11 dedicated movie channels. Drama Extra: Drama Extra costs an additional $10 per month and gives access to 7 dedicated channels for drama programming, including those on BBC First, UKTV and Universal.

Drama Extra costs an additional $10 per month and gives access to 7 dedicated channels for drama programming, including those on BBC First, UKTV and Universal. Ultimate Bundle: The Ultimate Bundle is currently available for $49 per month for 12 months at the time of publishing. It combines Essentials, Sport, Movies, Drama Extra and Kids & Docos into one monthly subscription. For the price, it makes it the best value Foxtel Now subscription option.

What devices can I watch Foxtel Now on?

Foxtel Now is supported on a wide range of devices. These include:

Foxtel Now boxes

Smart TVs

Smartphones and tablets via the Foxtel Go app

PCs

Macs

Media streaming devices

Telstra TVs

PlayStation 4

A full list of supported devices can be found on the Foxtel Now website.

Watch Formula 1 on Foxtel iQ

The other way to get Formula 1 racing into your front room is via Foxtel iQ, Foxtel’s satellite-based TV service. Foxtel iQ works in much the same way as Foxtel Now, in that you need to choose various packs for the channels you want to watch, including sports.

However, the big draw for Foxtel iQ is the ability to stream Formula 1 in 4K definition. Foxtel uses the Sky Sports F1 stream from the UK, and this is shot in 4K. If you have a 4K TV, then you’ll be able to watch F1 in all its glory, provided you have a Foxtel iQ box and the relevant subscription.

Foxtel iQ vs Foxtel Now

The difference between Foxtel iQ and Foxtel Now is that the former requires a satellite and cable connection to work, along with a set-top box you connect to your tv. Foxtel Now, meanwhile, is a streaming service you can install on your TV as an application, and so only requires an internet connection (and a paid subsciption) to work.

How much does Foxtel iQ cost?

As with Foxtel Now, your monthly subscription can get quite expensive, especially when you consider Foxtel offers a Movies pack for $55. If you already have subscriptions to the likes of Netflix, Stan or Disney+, then the Movies bundle becomes practically redundant.

However, to watch F1 on Foxtel iQ you can currently sign-up for a special offer of $59.20/month for 12 months (offer live at the time of publishing) which gets you Foxtel Plus, the Sports package and a 4K-compatible iQ4 set-top box.