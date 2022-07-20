One of the world’s biggest sporting events, the World Cup, is set to take place in November and Dember 2022, with Qatar being the host country. The 2022 World Cup marks the first time the global football tournament has taken place outside of the usual European summer months, owing to the extreme heat the Middle East will experience during the same period.

The Socceroos have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 too, and have been drawn in Group D where they will face reigning champions France, Denmark and Tunisia. Australia was drawn against France and Denmark in the 2018 World Cup, along with Peru, but failed to make it out of the group stage.

So, how can you support the Socceroos and watch the World Cup in Australia in 2022? Read on to find out.

How to watch World Cup 2022 in Australia?

The Socceroos celebrate World Cup qualification. Image: @socceroos

SBS for all live matches

Optus Sport for replays and highlights

SBS

In 2022, all FIFA World Cup games will be broadcast live on SBS, meaning you can watch all the football action for free. Up to 8 matches will be broadcast live at once, so you can select and choose which group stage matches you want to watch.

Thanks to the SBS app for mobile devices including smartphones and tablets, along with Mac and PC, you can watch all World Cup games wherever you go, just as long as you have an internet connection.

Optus Sport

Optus Sport will also allow you to stream full replays of matches you may have missed out on, as well as highlight reels if you just want to watch all the goals and other best moments of each match.

Kayo Sports

Kayo Sports is another streaming service dedicated to sport that will also be streaming World Cup content. Kayo Sports doesn’t have rights to every single game, but you will be able to watch replays of selected matches. Kayo will also have other content, such as insights and analysis.

Kayo Sports can also be accessed via Telstra if you’re a customer with the mobile operator.

When is the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

21st November – Sunday 18th December 2022

The 2022 Fifa World Cup kicks off on Monday 21st November 2022 with host nation Qatar taking on Ecuador, England facing up against Iran, Senegal facing The Netherlands and the USA playing Wales.

Australia’s first match will be on Tuesday 22nd November at the Al Janoub stadium, where they will first play France.

Where is the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Lusail Stadium. Image: Twitter

The FIFA World Cup 2022 takes place in Qatar, making it the first time the football tournament has been held in the Arab world. Qatar has 8 stadiums to host the 64 matches. The final of the World Cup will be held at the Lusail Stadium, the largest in Qatar with a capacity of 80,000.

World Cup 2022 Groups

The 64 teams were drawn into 8 groups on 1st April 2022 in Doha, Qatar. These are how the groups line up ahead of the tournament.

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

Canada qualified for the tournament for the first time since 1986 and Italy is perhaps the most notable absentee, having failed to get through the qualifying stages.