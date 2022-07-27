How A $600 Million Superyacht Is Made

Ever wondered how the world’s most luxurious boats get built? We share a behind-the-scenes look at how one of the biggest superyachts ever made was constructed.

Lürssen Yachts, a German shipyard that’s made many of the biggest and most luxurious superyachts on the high seas – including the world’s biggest superyacht, Azzam – has shared an intriguing look at the build process behind one of their most impressive superyachts, the 160m-long Blue.

First launched earlier this year in February and currently on her maiden voyage to Malta, Blue reportedly cost US$600 million and is officially the fourth largest superyacht in the world, taking the title from another famous Lürssen boat, Dilbar (which is the largest yacht in the world by gross tonnage).

RELATED: How Much It Costs To Fuel A $600 Million Superyacht

Details shown include the installation of the yacht’s multiple massive diesel engines, the construction of the yacht deck by deck, and the flooding of the drydock – letting the mammoth boat head out to sea.

WATCH the construction of Blue below.

Blue is one of the world’s most innovative superyachts. The yacht is one of the largest in the world to be equipped with diesel-electric power hybrid propulsion, Boat International reports, as well as an advanced wastewater treatment system, two helipads, a huge swimming platform and forward stateroom balconies on either side of the ship.

RELATED: Industry Insider Gives You A Sneak Peek Into The World Of ‘Superyacht Gyms’

The luxe superyacht is reportedly owned by Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, better known as Sheikh Mansour: the billionaire deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and member of the Abu Dhabi royal family.

Blue forms just a small part of his insane personal wealth and investment portfolio. Among other acquisitions, Sheikh Mansour owns the City Football Group, which in turn owns football clubs around the globe including Manchester City FC, Melbourne City FC, New York City FC, Girona and Palermo, among others.