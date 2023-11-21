Huckberry’s Best Black Friday Deals You Don’t Want To Miss

With up to 40% off and further discounts promised later this week, Huckberry’s Black Friday sale isn’t one to be missed.

This Black Friday, Huckberry isn’t just joining the race, it’s leading the pack From rugged fits to laid-back everyday wear and suitably edgy accessories, whether you’re navigating city life or conquering the great outdoors, Huckberry’s got something to amp up your style.

Everyday shirts, jackets, pants, and shorts are marked down or, if you’re the outdoorsy type, they’ve got all the camping gear, hiking essentials, and boots you could ever need. Plus, the accessories game is strong: hats, watches, wallets, and sunglasses are all slashed for the coming week, as are tools and travel must-haves like backpacks.

The clock’s ticking on these deals, so this is your moment. Choose quality, variety, and a price tag that makes your heart sing.

Our Top Picks From Huckbery This Black Friday:

Cloud 5 Sneakers

Don’t Run, Fly. ON Cloud 5 Sneaker Scientifically proven comfort and performance for all-day, everyday wear Their structural outsole innovation known as CloudTec® revolutionized the running game, making On the top choice for triathletes around the world. And thanks to an impeccable attention to every detail of their shoes—fine sock-like liners, molded heels, a speed-lace system—they’re approachable and ready for everyday wear. Save for Later

These sneakers are a must-have and currently 25% off in the colour Midnight/Navy. The Cloud 5 sneakers are designed for everyday use and are the perfect fit if you’re looking for something for your everyday run that’s gonna last you a while. It’s made with the best materials making them more durable, long lasting and — most importantly — features ON’s signature CloudTec outsole structure which provides cushioning for the feet while running.

The sneakers also feature dual sock liners for a comfortable step-in feel. Plus a speed lacing system which makes it easier to put on and take off. The Cloud 5 also has a minimalist and stylish design making it easy to style with any outfit.

Wellen Brushed Hazy Flannel Button-Down Shirt

Love A Flannel. Wellen Brushed Hazy Flannel Button Down Shirt Your easiest layer over a tee, under a coat, and anywhere you venture. Certain things are destined to become classics. Like the song that rallies the bar every time it’s played, or the anthem that has you belting along in your car on a random Wednesday morning. Wellen adds their vintage-inspired flannel shirt to the mix with a piece that’s just as perfect over a tee at the beach as it is under a jacket in the mountains. Save for Later

Wellen’s Brushed Hazy Flannel Button Down Shirt is currently 40% off in the French Blue Marlin Plaid. Made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester giving it a soft and cozy feel, the shirt can be worn as a layer over a tee for a quick outdoor trip or to the beach. It is made with a sustainable fabric that’s brushed on both sides giving it a soft feel on the skin.

It has a unique and vintage look taking inspiration from the 90’s culture and also comes in a range of sizes from S to XXL, so there’s a perfect fit for everyone. If you’ve been considering adding a Flannel shirt to your collection, this is your best bet.

Proof Rover Pant

Top-Notch Trousers PROOF Rover Pant As durable as classic work pants for men—and updated with breathable, stretch canvas for everyday adventure. Cut in a classic straight fit, the rover pant has a gusseted crotch that unlocks extra mobility when you’re pushing up a hill on a quick bike ride, or scrambling over a rock to get a better view of the scenery. So they’re comfortable all day whether you’re getting out there or just wearing them like classic men’s casual pants. Save for Later

The straight rover pant from Proof is just what you need if you’re looking for pants that are both stylish and laid-back… plus they’re 30% off. These pants are designed with extra legroom, striking the right balance without feeling too loose. It is made up of 73% cotton, 25% Repreve TruTemp365® (recycled polyester), and 2% lycra, so you’ve got pants that are lightweight, breathable, and durable.

The crotch is gusseted granting you extra mobility. Behind the knees, there are dart seams to help with even better movement. These also come with both front and back pockets which are wide enough to store your keys, phone, and other accessories. The pants are very versatile and can be styled with different tops including the Huckberry Brushed Hazy Flannel Button Down Shirt above.

High Tide Organic Fleece Sweatpants

Stay comfy. WELLEN High Tide Organic Fleece Sweatpants Elevated loungewear that exudes relaxed beach vibes. Wellen’s High Tide Organic Sweatpants sets the standard for warmth and comfort you can sink right into through chilly beach nights or well-deserved days off. Its cuffed hems add an elevated, athleisure look, while the full drawcord waist lets you dial in your perfect fit. Save for Later

Who doesn’t love a pair of sweatpants… especially when they’re 30% off? They’re comfy and snug, perfect for those days when you simply want to relax at home, binge-watch Netflix, or take a stroll out on a chilly night. Wellen’s High Tide Organic Fleece Sweatpants are made from 100% cotton giving you comfort overload. It also has an elastic waistband and internal drawcord that allows you to adjust it for the perfect fit.

You’ve got side pockets to help you store the usual necessities such as keys, phones, cards, etc. Overall, these sweatpants are versatile and pair really well with a sweatshirt and a pair of Cloud 5 Sneakers.

Herringbone Chore Coat

Rug Up FLINT AND TINDER Herringbone Chore Coat A hardworking chore coat that’s as soft as a blanket. Originally worn by railroad workers and tradesmen in the early 20th century, the chore coat has become an all-around wardrobe workhorse. Flint and Tinder built this one with a subtle herringbone fabric that looks sharp and feels blanket-soft. Throw it on like a blazer before you head out the door, and it’ll add a classic sense of put-togetherness to pretty much any look. Save for Later

There’s something about wearing a coat that adds an extra flair to your outfit, and with a healthy 15% discount you’ll really be feeling yourself. It’s a necessity for your wardrobe and that’s exactly why you should get a Herringbone Chore Coat. It is made with a blanket-like material to keep you warm. The coat has a total of four pockets, two upper ones and two lower ones with button flaps to help you keep your hands extra warm.

The coat has an inner pocket to help you keep essentials. It’s a timeless piece of clothing that will simply never go out of style. You can rock this coat at work with dress pants and a button-down or keep it laid-back with jeans and a tee. It’s versatile—suit up or keep it chill.

Final Thoughts

As we wrap up Black Friday with Huckberry, here’s to snagging those sweet steals and upgrading your style game. Don’t forget to check out Huckberry’s website for more hidden treasures on sale. Kick back, enjoy the spoils, and let the good vibes linger.