Instagram Is (Reportedly) Testing The Ability To Add Songs To Your Profile

It seems we’ve potentially gone full circle in the social media world, as Instagram is allegedly testing the ability for its users to add their favourite song to their profile. MySpace who?

Rick Astley could well be coming to an Instagram profile near you if screenshots provided by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi are anything to go by. Paluzzi posted to Twitter in the early hours of the morning on October 18 some screenshots of his Instagram profile settings showing the ability to “Add a song to your profile.”

Here is where your chosen song will be shown in your #Instagram bio 👀



ℹ️ Currently the music is NOT played but this may change before official release pic.twitter.com/uRg81yCRdj — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) October 18, 2022

Initially, he was only able to choose his favourite song, but just 24 hours following his discovery, Paluzzi noticed the song he’d chosen could be played by anyone who came upon his profile.

For those old enough to remember, MySpace, launched in 2003 and widely regarded as being the very first social network (or at least, the first to reach a global audience) before the arrival of Facebook, offered its users the ability to add their favourite song to their profile, for it to play automatically when another user visited it.

If you were a MySpace user, you’ll understand that picking just one song to perfectly highlight your personality isn’t one that should be taken lightly. So, while we welcome the potential addition to our Instagram profile (despite it CLEARLY stealing the idea from MySpace) we also don’t know if we can handle the inevitable stress-induced decision.

Clearly, Instagram is doing everything in its power to retain users in the wake of Elon Musk’s revelation that he plans to launch an ‘Everything App’ that could spell the end of all other social media as we know it.

Guess we’ve got some time prepare though, since it’s not clear when, or indeed if, Instagram will roll the feature out the general public.