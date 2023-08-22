Inter Miami Fan’s Video Reveals The Secret to Lionel Messi’s MLS Success

Written by Ben Esden

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest to have ever played the game – depending on who you ask – has taken the MLS by storm since his arrival in Miami, helping the club lift the first trophy in its history during a tense Leagues Cup final. Fan footage has surfaced from the game against Nashville, which could reveal the secret to Lionel Messi’s superior starpower.

The Champions League, Ligue 1 and La Liga, Lionel Messi won it all during a glittering football career in Europe. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner traded France for Florida following the conclusion of his contract with French giants PSG, and was met by an unprecedented frenzy stateside.

When it was announced that Lionel Messi would be playing his football in the U.S., Inter Miami were freefalling, left at the bottom of the table and without a win in six consecutive games. Fans were left wondering: Why would Messi want to join the worst club in the league?

On his debut, Messi entered the pitch with his new team in desperate need of a goal. It had been two months since Miami’s last win. Messi showed glimpses of quality as he got used to his new surroundings, ducking and weaving through Cruz Azul’s defence in signature fashion, burying the winning free-kick in added time to announce himself to his new fans in spectacular fashion.

Fast forward four weeks and Messi has been shining, leading his team to the club’s first trophy in its short history, the Leagues Cup. Messi’s 44th trophy in his career makes him the single most decorated footballer in the history of the game.

But newly surfaced fan footage has revealed just how Messi can devastate this league. Seemingly drifting through the game without directly influencing the passage of play, Messi’s constantly scanning, patrolling the pitch and waiting for his opportune moment to strike.

Such is Messi’s unbridled star power that he’s able to pick the ball up in a dangerous area and punish the opposition within seconds… He’s really playing this league on easy mode.