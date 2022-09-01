Intermittent Fasting: Why Does Elon Musk Do It, & Is It Healthy?

Billionaire Elon Musk has revealed on Twitter that he’s been intermittently fasting and it’s improved his health immensely.

Diet culture is a huge part of today’s society. And thanks to social media, celebrities, influencers and your average Joe can all publicly boast about what methods they’ve tried to successfully lose weight.

Case in point: Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, is the latest person to jump on the ‘using social media to promote a particular diet’ bandwagon. The Tesla CEO took to Twitter to reveal he’s been intermittently fasting.

“On [the] advice of a good friend, I’ve been fasting periodically & feel healthier.” Elon Musk

In two follow-up Tweets, Musk then recommended “The Zero fasting app” – the world’s most popular intermittent fasting and health tracking app – and divulged that he’s lost over twenty pounds (roughly nine kilograms) since he started intermittent fasting.

“[I’m] over 20 lbs down from my (unhealthy) peak weight.” Elon Musk

Musk isn’t the only one; Jennifer Aniston and Chris Hemsworth intermittently fast too. Image Credit: (both) Getty Images

Of course, Musk isn’t the first to endorse intermittent fasting; according to Body + Soul, multiple celebrities like Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Aniston swear by the fasting method. If you’re wondering what the hell intermittent fasting is, it’s a diet that doesn’t dictate what you can eat but rather when you can eat.

For example, you can eat from 12pm to 8pm but then from 8pm to 12pm the next day, you can’t eat anything – so, you essentially fast for 16 hours.

RELATED: Lebron James’ Ketogenic Diet Could Be Your Ticket To Becoming A Shredded Beast… But At What Cost?

Like any ‘fad’ diet – although intermittent fasting has been around for quite some time now – there are positives and negatives. Many, including Musk, say it aids weight loss and overall health, and some research suggests that intermittent fasting can prevent both diabetes and heart disease.

But intermittent fasting (done the wrong way) can also make you prone to dehydration, heartburn, eating disorders and more. As with any diet, we highly recommend seeking professional advice before trying it and in the meantime, you can read a detailed guide on intermittent fasting here.