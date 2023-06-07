Is It Ilegal To Travel With A Dog On A Commercial Flight In Australia?

Written by Luc Wiesman

Short Answer: No, but it’s not as easy as the US or Europe.

No, it is not illegal to bring your dog on a plane in Australia, but there are certain regulations and requirements that you need to comply with. The specific rules and procedures can vary depending on the airline you are travelling with and the size and breed of your dog.

Generally, domestic airlines in Australia DO NOT allow dogs to travel in the cabin or as checked baggage. Unlike Europe and the United States where passengers can fly with support animals. Note: Only service dogs can be carried in the passenger cabin of the aircraft.

Some airlines also have restrictions on certain breeds due to safety concerns or specific health requirements.

To bring your dog on a plane, you will typically need to:

Contact Qantas, Virgin or Rex: Notify them in advance about your intention to bring your dog on the flight. Each airline may have its own policies and procedures that you need to follow. Health and vaccination requirements: Ensure that your dog is in good health and up to date on vaccinations. Some airlines may require a health certificate issued by a veterinarian, stating that your dog is fit to fly. Crate or carrier: Provide an appropriate crate or carrier for your dog. The crate should meet the airline’s size and safety requirements. It should be well-ventilated, secure, and comfortable for your dog. Booking and fees: Make a reservation for your dog’s travel and inquire about any associated fees. There may be additional charges for bringing your dog on the plane.

The joys of pet travel in the USA.

It’s important to note that these guidelines apply to domestic travel within Australia. If you are travelling internationally with your dog to or from Australia, there will be additional regulations and quarantine requirements that you need to adhere to.

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience, we recommended checking with your chosen airline for their policies and requirements regarding travelling with your doggo.