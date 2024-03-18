Is King Charles Dead? Where Is Kate Middleton? X Explodes With Conspiracy Theories On Royal Family

The whereabouts of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, have been the subject of hot debate on X – formerly Twitter – for months. Now, King Charles is trending worldwide after a series of suspicious events that have led to countless conspiracy theories about the Royal Family online.

The missing princess hasn’t been seen since Christmas last year, reportedly recovering from abdominal surgery, and internet sleuths have been piecing together wild conspiracy theories worthy of an entire series of The Crown.

It’s been reported that flags outside government buildings across the UK have been placed at half mast, a practice reserved for a Royal death, whilst the BBC has been primed for an official announcement from the Royal Family, but the BBC has not publicly confirmed this.

🔥 BREAKING: Kate Middleton’s uncle admits he hasn’t spoken to her since she was "admitted to hospital", refuses to say if she is okay, and ambiguously states "if it’s announced, I’ll give you my opinion".



What is going on? 😳🤔 pic.twitter.com/NowqVm5tu4 — Cillian (@CilComLFC) March 18, 2024 Guys I just saw this TikTok can anyone confirm or deny pic.twitter.com/iGzYqoiP8N — Tatum Sheehy (@TatumSheehy) March 15, 2024