IShowSpeed Celebrates 19th Birthday With $180K Cristiano Ronaldo Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy, IShowSpeed, received the perfect gift from fellow streamer Adin Ross for his 19th birthday: a Jacob & Co. inspired by one of the greatest footballers of all time, CR7, worth almost $200,000 AUD.

It was a while ago I was celebrating my 19th birthday in London. I couldn’t tell you what I received from my friends and family – probably a couple of tees and a pint at the bar – but I can say with some certainty that it wasn’t as lavish as YouTube sensation Speed’s big day.

Celebrating his final year as a teenager, IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., was joined by popular streamers Kai Cenat and Adin Ross, known by millions around the world for their hours-long online videos and streams with popular figures on channels such as Twitch and Kick.

IShowSpeed is the world’s biggest YouTube sensation, who rose to fame for his funny FIFA streams and vlog-style videos with some of the best footballers on the planet. Together, the trio represent the biggest internet personalities on the planet.

So it’s no wonder then, that with an abundance of revenue generated by their unprecedented viewing numbers, the friends would spend generously on gifts for each other to mark big occasions… and Adin Ross knew just what to get Speed.

Image: Jacob & Co.

Presented in a 44m case with X-shaped lugs and a smooth and polished rose gold bezel, the Jacob & Co. Flight of CR7 is a testament to the unprecedented accomplishments of one of the greatest to ever play the game.

On the dial, Cristiano Ronaldo launching for a free header is positioned on the left, mirroring his signature and CR7 moniker, adorning the right. Ronaldo’s signature celebration, the “Sui!”, sits proudly on the case back. It’s another modern classic for the Swiss jewellers, maintaining the signature Epic X markers, but with a nod to the Portuguese superstar, and retails at around $120,000 USD (~$182,000 AUD).

WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo recieves a Jacob & Co. watch from Jacob Arabo worth $2 million below.

This comes after Jacob & Co. founder, Jacob Arabo, presented CR7 with a watch of his own to celebrate the pair’s unlikely friendship for more than 20 years.

Considered by many to be a horological masterpiece, the limited edition watch is one of 18 ever made, and boasts twin triple-axis tourbillons and is presented in 18K Rose Gold, with 334 individual Baguette White Diamonds adoring the outside. It’s said to be worth around $1.3 million USD ($1.97 million AUD).

I might need some new friends…