IWC Schaffhausen And Lewis Hamilton Continue Their Illustrious Partnership With Formula 1 Feature Film

For more than ten years, IWC Schaffhausen and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton have enjoyed an illustrious relationship at the pinnacle of motorsport. Now it takes a new step towards the big screen.

As Formula 1’s most decorated driver in history, Lewis Hamilton’s career will go down as the greatest in the sport’s history. But for all his record-breaking success, Hamilton’s career was never without its challenges, and in a sport where every millisecond counts, the British driver has needed an instrument of immense quality and precision.

The Apex Grand Prix car of Joshua Pearce, to be portrayed by Damson Idris, in the upcoming Formula 1-based movie. Image: Getty

Since 2013, IWC Schaffhausen has been a staunch supporter of the British driver’s record-breaking career after Hamilton made the switch to Mercedes, joining the team in the same year that the Swiss Luxury watchmakers became the Official Engineering Partner.

Together, the pair have cemented their collaboration and shared passion for high performance at the heart of motorsport, with each of Hamilton’s indelible achievements in Formula 1, marked, with an exquisite (and often unattainable) IWC timepiece on his wrist.

Now, IWC and Hamilton’s partnership takes a new and exciting route, towards the biggest screen.

IWC announces partnership with Apple Original Film’s Formula 1 film

IWC Schaffhausen has announced its partnership with Apple Original Film’s highly-anticipated Formula 1 feature film, produced by Lewis Hamilton’s burgeoning production company Apollo Films.

The film has been met with eager anticipation since Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris joined the rest of the grid for the British Grand Prix in 2023. But whilst the project is still without a confirmed title, the Formula 1 feature has just added IWC as the official sponsor of APX GP, the fictional 11th team on the grid.

British actor Damson Idris, the co-star of US actor Brad Pitt in an F1-inspired movie, walks in the paddock. Image: AFP via Getty

“We are a brand with a long-standing connection to motorsport, so we could not miss out on the opportunity to become a part of this project,” Chris Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen said.

“We are thrilled that the movie will be shot using race cars on real racetracks, and we cannot wait to see what an incredible experience this will be on the screen.”

The film, directed by Top Gun: Maverick lead Joseph Kosinski, will see IWC timepieces, such as the iconic Pilot Watch collection, featured on characters’ wrists as they carve out the Silverstone track at the British Grand Prix this weekend.

In the world of motorsport, few brands can match IWC’s unwavering dedication to performance; this continued partnership reflects IWC’s position as a serious player, both on and off the track, staking its claim atop the podium at the pinnacle of Formula 1.