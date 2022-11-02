AFL Fans Condemn Jack Ginnivan For Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween Costume

AFL player Jack Ginnivan has been criticised for wearing a Jeffrey Dahmer costume for Halloween. Some reckon it was a great fit, however.

The Collingwood forward posted a photo on his Instagram, which saw him wearing a shirt designed to look like it has been splattered with blood, along with the serial killer’s infamous clear aviator glasses.

The caption reads “j.d” – Dahmer’s initials – in case the costume was not clear enough already!

The Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has exposed the infamous serial killer to a younger audience. But, despite its success, the series has come under fire from the families of Dahmer’s victims, including the mother of victim Tony Hughes.

Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, many of whom were dismembered.

As such, costumes of the serial killer were banned this year on sites such as eBay in the lead up to this year’s Halloween, as it violates the company’s “violence and violent criminals policy.”

A number of bars in America also banned costumes, especially in LGBTQ+ bars in Dahmer’s hometown of Milwaukee.

Ginnivan’s social media criticism

Jack Ginnivan had a breakout year for the Magpies in 2022, but it has not been without controversy. Image: @AFL

Jack Ginnivan’s choice of costume has resulted in backlash on social media, when 7AFL reshared the young star’s Instagram photo.

One user commented, “Pretty poor taste. Crosses the line.”

Another user shared a tweet from American gymnast Simone Biles who said, “im just gon go head and say it, put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. we ain’t having it!!!!!”

A third commented on the original Instagram post saying, “disgusting and disappointing.”

However, not everyone is so critical of Ginnivan’s actions. One user wrote, “Pretty sure anyone outraged at this got up to far worse than this at 19. He’ll learn and grow up.”

Jack Ginnivan has not always shied away from controversy. The young star took part in a TikTok trend with Magpies teammate Isaac Quaynor, which landed them in trouble for rating members of the opposite sex on certain negative traits.

Both men apologised for the video, saying that “we’ll keep learning about what we should and shouldn’t post as there’s a lot to learn from.”

It looks like the young Collingwood hopeful still has some more learning to do. Either that or people need to grow up and realise that Halloween costumes are supposed to be scary. Duh.