The Coolest James Bond Car Ever Is Going Up For Auction

The James Bond series is famous for its cool cars, particularly the Aston Martin DB5… And now the coolest DB5 ever made is up for grabs (if you’ve got a lazy seven figures lying around).

Famed British auction house Christie’s and EON Productions have just announced an amazing auction event called Sixty Years of James Bond: an official two-part charity sale celebrating the 60th anniversary of the iconic spy film franchise that boasts 60 iconic lots spanning the 25 Bond films.

The 60 lots, split between an online and a live auction, include a treasure trove of Bond goodies, including Timothy Dalton’s tuxedo from License To Kill, a Casino Royale script signed by the actors, producers and screenwriters; and even one of the Day of the Dead skeletons from Spectre.

But the vast majority of items come from the most recent Bond film, No Time To Die – the 25th in the franchise and Daniel Craig’s last stint as the famous fictional British agent – including the Aston Martin DB5 stunt car from the thrilling opening scene, which we reckon might just be the coolest Bond car ever.

The DB5, of course, is a staple of the franchise and one of the most iconic movie cars of all time. This DB5 is a cut above the rest, however.

One of only eight built specifically for James Bond and, to date, the only DB5 stunt car to be released for public sale, this was exclusively engineered and handcrafted by Aston Martin’s Special Projects division for No Time To Die, Christie’s explains. All the DB5 stunt cars were modified in different ways, with this car being one of a few to include the bespoke No Time To Die gadgets and mocked-up side panel damage.

What’s really cool is that this car is actually functional, as it was built specifically to perform dynamic stunts. Under the hood, it boasts a modern 3.2L inline-six petrol engine plus a manual gearbox. The body panels are all carbon fibre, as is much of the interior, and it boasts a beefed-up bespoke suspension and braking system uniquely engineered by Aston Martin Special Projects.

It’s not just some mocked-up shell: this is the real deal; as close as you can get to driving a functional Bond car. Cool, right?

What’s the catch? Well, you might technically be able to drive it, but it’s being sold as a ‘non-runner’ collector’s item and is not approved for use on any public roads or homologated. This is just a technicality – I mean, you’d probably be crazy to drive around something so rare on the streets anyway…

More importantly, it’s likely going to cost you a pretty penny. Christie’s estimates it’ll go for between 1.5 and 2 million GBP (~2.444 million USD / ~3.481 million AUD) but we reckon it’s likely to far exceed that figure.

This DB5 isn’t the only car going under the hammer, either. A bunch of vehicles from No Time To Die are up for grabs, including Bond’s 1981 Aston Martin V8, Nomi’s Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, the Triumph Scrambler motorbike from the Italy opening sequence plus two of the villainous Land Rover Defenders from the Norway chase scene.

Other cool lots at the Sixty Years of James Bond auctions include the OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition worn by Daniel Craig in the film and a five-night stay at the luxurious Goldeneye estate in Jamaica where Ian Fleming wrote all fourteen Bond books.

