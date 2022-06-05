John Cleese Quote Sums Up Why Travel Is So Important

A Tweet posted by veteran actor John Cleese highlights why travelling can make you grow as a person; however, some didn’t entirely agree with his sentiment…

The renowned English actor and comedian John Cleese is best known for the Monty Python films, Fawlty Towers, A Fish Called Wanda – you know, acting. But who could’ve known that the Oscar-nominee could also offer up some solid advice in regards to travel?

The eighty-two-year-old took to Twitter to proclaim:

They say 'Travel broadens the mind'



That's why people who've never been anywhere are so sure their way of life is the best



They know their country is the greatest although they've never seen another — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) August 24, 2021

Many agreed with Cleese’s Tweet. One user commented, “True. Travel is the most educational thing I’ve ever done,” while another wrote, “Have to agree. Travel opens minds and opens the heart.” Twitter user @SrRochardBunson replied:

“It’s absolutely true, and I wouldn’t be the person that I am today if it weren’t for travelling. Twitter user @SrRochardBunson

Mark Twain’s famous quote, “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime,” was brought up repeatedly as many noticed the similar meaning behind both Cleese’s and Twain’s words.

However, not everyone thought Cleese’s travel advice was helpful or inspirational. Many thought Cleese was being elitist with this particular Tweet, as not everyone has the means to travel.

Cleese in the popular 1970s television show, Fawlty Towers. Image Credit: BBC Studios

One Twitter user wrote, “Nice way to put down those of us who for various reasons have never had that opportunity and like myself never will. Clearly, travel is not guaranteed to open your mind as much as you think it does,” while another argued, “People don’t need to travel to be educated about the way of life in other countries.”

User @ChiveTalking wrote, “That’s because they can’t afford to travel and are clinging on to what they know John,” while user @nayright12 simply put:

“Snob tweet of the week.” Twitter user @nayright12

Of course, having been in the spotlight for such a long time, these Tweets probably didn’t bother Cleese at all. After all, he did famously say in the 2001 film Rat Race, “​​I can do anything I want, I’m eccentric!”