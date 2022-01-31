John Wick 4 Release Date Australia, Cast, Trailer & Reviews

After three films that were all critically acclaimed and box-office successes, the fourth John Wick film is almost here. The release date for John Wick: Chapter 4 has finally been announced so here’s everything you need to know before it hits Australian theatres.

When Does John Wick 4 Come Out

After numerous delays, John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released next year in Australia, on the 24th of March 2023.

The Cast & Crew

Keanu Reeves is, of course, reprising the titular role, John Wick for the fourth time in John Wick: Chapter 4. Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick are also reprising their roles from previous John Wick films as Winston, the Manager of the Continental Hotel, The Bowery King, and Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel, respectively.

Director of the first three John Wick films, Chad Stahelski is also returning to direct the fourth John Wick, however, Derek Kolstad, who wrote the first three John Wick’s did not return to write the fourth film. Instead, John Wick: Chapter 4 has been written by Shay Hatten — who contributed to the screenplay for John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum — and Michael Finch.

There’s been no announcement of whether Halle Berry or Angelica Houston will reprise their roles from the third John Wick film but newcomers Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Shamier Anderson, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown have been confirmed as cast members for John Wick 4.

Keanu Reeves in the first John Wick film. Image Credit: Lionsgate

The Plot

Sadly, next to no details about John Wick: Chapter 4’s plot have been announced but if you’ve seen the third film, it seems quite clear what John Wick will do next.

[Warning: spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum ahead]

In the last film in the John Wick franchise, Winston, played by McShane, re-swears his loyalty to the High Table and shoots John, played by Reeves. The gunshots make John fall off the rooftop he’s on, but it’s revealed in the final moments that he was saved and then delivered to the Bowery King, played by Fishburne. The two agree to team up and take on the High Table.

Therefore, it seems pretty obvious that John Wick: Chapter 4 will focus on John and the Bowery King going after and killing all members of the High Table as well as, presumably, Winston after his betrayal.

One thing is for certain about John Wick 4’s plot: there won’t be a “happy ending”. Director Stahelski revealed to IndieWire in 2019 that no John Wick film will give the titular character a happily ever after, such as, retired at home with a pet dog, like at the beginning of the first John Wick — John will either die or always be on the run.

“John may survive all this shit, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go.”

What The Critics & Reviews Say

John Wick: Chapter 4 is still in post-production, so it’s not surprising that no one’s seen a final cut of the film yet; let alone had a chance to review it. However, fans on Twitter are desperate to see the fourth John Wick as soon as they can.

418 days until john wick chapter 4 pic.twitter.com/Fn7dMkdniX — em wick ✨ (@johnwicksgf) January 30, 2022

John Wick 4, March 24th 2023, ugh, that's so far away. — RetroWaveDave™ (@RetroWaveDave) January 29, 2022

I do be waiting impatiently for John Wick Chapter 4. — ❄Lucy❄ (@WarCry227) January 22, 2022

Trailer

Unfortunately, no official trailer has been released yet for John Wick: Chapter 4 but you can watch the official teaser below:

