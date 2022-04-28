Johnny Depp’s Private Island: Take A Sneak Peek At The $5 Million Enclave

Unless you’ve been living under a rock these past few days, you’ll have come across multiple news articles about – as well as videos and images from – the defamation trial that’s currently underway between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It’s a messy case, to say the least.

Yesterday, Tara Roberts, who is employed by Depp to manage a private island he owns, was called to the stand and testified that she once saw Depp passed out in the sand of one of the island’s beaches. Roberts also recounted an incident where she saw Heard “​​viciously trying to pull [Depp] back in the house” that’s located on Depp’s private island.

Depp bought the island for US$3.6 million – just over AU$5 million – in 2004. Image Credit: One Shot Pix/FameFlynet.uk.com

However, for those more interested in Depp’s private island as opposed to the trial itself, we’ve done a little sleuthing to give you a glimpse at how the other half live.

Firstly, Depp first purchased the island, named Little Hall’s Pond Cay – located in the Bahamas – in 2004, for a cool US$3.6 million (just over AU $5 million), according to Forbes. The island is 45 acres in size and has six beaches, two of which have been named after Depp’s children, Lily-Rose and Jack.

The island has six beaches total as well as multiple houses that vary in size. Image Credit: Splash News

In a 2009 interview with Variety, Depp revealed that he built a ranch-style house on the island; which is also home to several other solar-powered residences, a beach house, and a bamboo yurt. In the same interview, Depp details that he uses golf carts to travel around Little Hall’s Pond Cay, which he describes as the most “pure and beautiful” place he’s ever seen.

Reportedly, Depp’s private island was where the actor and Heard hosted their wedding ceremony and reception back in 2015, and was where the two – whilst still married; Depp and Heard divorced in 2017 – lived for a short time while Depp was detoxing from alcohol, opiates and other substances.

Depp describes the island. as “pure and beautiful”. Image Credit: Splash News

Little Hall’s Pond Cay is also a part of the Exuma Land and Sea Park protected area, which means no one can disturb the natural flora and fauna on the island; something that clearly doesn’t bother Depp – he named a five-foot-long iguana that lives on the island, Iggy and mentions her fondly in the Variety interview mentioned above.

Despite how ugly the trial between Depp and Heard is getting, there’s no denying that Deep’s private island is simply stunning; we’d love to visit but unfortunately (although understandably) it’s not open to the public.

