Get Event Ready With Julius Marlow’s Stylish & Effortless Men’s Shoes

The following article was produced in partnership with Julius Marlow.

If you’re anything like us, your wardrobe has suffered over the last two years. We’re all in desperate need of a revamp as we head into party season this spring and summer – and something we’re all particularly lacking is some decent footwear options.

Well never fear, gents: Julius Marlow has you covered. Born in 1928 on the streets of Melbourne, Julius Marlow has a rich history of quality shoemaking and has long been the go-to choice for Aussie men in the know.

Now, in 2022, Julius Marlow’s range has never been better. Innovative, comfortable and classically stylish, Julius Marlow’s dress shoes are the perfect choice for any occasion you’ll find yourself at this year: whether that’s summer weddings, cocktail parties, spring racing or simply looking dapper in the office, they’re just what you need to get event ready.

Julius Marlow Lax loafers in tan

The thing that’s always made Julius Marlow shoes so unique is how they combine classic bootmaking and dress shoe aesthetics with cutting-edge, ergonomic innovations which make their shoes easy to live with and make looking premium look easy. That’s why they’re known as “the shoe of firsts”.

Take their popular Crystal Sole range. First introduced in 1946, these were a game-changer when it came to men’s shoes… 76 years later, Julius Marlow’s Crystal Sole shoes remain some of the most stylish and comfortable dress shoes money can buy.

Their Crystal Sole outsoles provide superior durability and wear, with increased traction underfoot, and an Airstep removable memory foam footbed shapes to your foot for ultimate comfort and support.

Julius Marlow Jet derbys in black patent

Even more high-tech is Julius Marlows’ O2 Motion technology, which feature an air pod in the midsole which not only provides superior cushioning but helps propel the foot forward for a more comfortable gait.

Flexible channels in the forepart of O2 Motion shoes help enhance the foot’s natural walking motion, and a torsion stabiliser system provides increased stability between the heel and forepart while dramatically reducing weight.

Even Julius Marlow’s dressiest shoes feature great quality-of-life features like subtle yet grippy rubber outsoles, durable yet soft and breathable leather uppers or moisture-wicking linings to keep feet fresh after a long day of work or a night out on the town.

Julius Marlow Weaver huaraches in cognac

The best part of Julius Marlow’s technologies? They’re completely discreet. Julius Marlow dress shoes are significantly more comfortable than your average dress shoes but you’d never be able to tell. They really tick all the boxes.

Julius Marlow also produces a wide variety of dress shoes styles, giving you plenty of choice to express yourself. From classic oxfords and chelsea boots to loafers and chukkas, they’ve got a shoe for whatever you want to do.

In short, Julius Marlow takes the guesswork out of looking stylish this events season. If you’re looking for some new shoes, we can’t think of a better place to go than this iconic Australian brand.

