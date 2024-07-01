Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Sent Porn To Yeezy Staff, Claims ‘Forced Labour’ Lawsuit

Bianca Censori and Kanye West face allegations of sharing explicit content and forced labour in a shocking lawsuit.

Kanye West has made some questionable decisions over the past few years, skin-tight leggings, Bond-villain-inspired dentures, a $2 million Yeezy Cybertruck and last month’s mind-boggling beekeeper look are but a few from a long lineup. However, the contents of this latest lawsuit against the superstar rapper and his new wife Bianca Censori could be set to take things to a grim new level…

Misconduct And Forced Labour

Bianca Censori, the already controversial wife of rapper Kanye West, has been implicated in a lawsuit that accuses her of sharing explicit content with staff members at Yeezy, the (equally controversial…) brand spearheaded by West. According to court documents, the allegations surfaced shortly after West’s announcement of launching “Yeezy Porn,” a characteristically unexpected venture into the adult film industry. This news has added a layer to the already sensational lawsuit filed against West and his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos.

Yiannopoulos with West (left). Image: PageSix

The lawsuit alleges that employees, including minors, were subjected to degrading treatment and forced labour while developing West’s streaming service app, YZYVSN. A global team of staffers were reportedly coerced into signing nondisclosure agreements and “volunteer” agreements under the threat of termination. Disturbingly, the suit claims that Censori shared hardcore pornography with these employees, which was accessible to the underage staff members involved in the project.

Toxic Culture And Unpaid Wages

The lawsuit also delves into the toxic work environment fostered under West and Yiannopoulos’ leadership. The documents claim that employees faced racially charged insults and were often referred to as “new slaves” — likely a pun on West’s previous work that didn’t translate quite so well into the 2024 workplace. The plaintiffs, many of whom were young Black developers, allege that the workplace culture was rife with discriminatory behaviour based on age, race, gender, and sexual orientation.

Employees assert that they were promised substantial compensation for their labour-intensive efforts to develop the YZYVSN app. Yiannopoulos allegedly assured them a payment of $120,000 USD upon the app’s completion, provided they adhered to a draconian work schedule without complaint. However, despite completing the app, the promised payments were never made, leading the workers to seek legal recourse for unpaid wages, overtime, and emotional distress.

West and Censori taking a stroll in typically interesting outfits. Image: Hindustan Times

In a statement to the press, Yiannopoulos denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit baseless, while a YEEZY representative said this:

“The company has signed releases from and contractor agreements with every contributor to every closed and every open source project, including parents or guardians where appropriate [and] Yeezy Porn doesn’t exist, so could not have been shown to anyone.”

Fallout And Future

The lawsuit against Kanye West and his team has significant implications, not just for the individuals involved but also for the broader discussions around workplace ethics in the entertainment industry. The inclusion of minors in such a contentious project points to the need for stricter regulations and oversight in workplaces.

It remains to be seen how these serious allegations will impact West’s ventures and public image. Given his long history of riding out such battles like water off a duck’s back, we fear it may do little to slow the megastar down…