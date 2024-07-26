Inside Walmart Heiress Nancy Walton Laurie’s $330m Kaos Superyacht That Was Vandalised In Ibiza

Climate activists targeted a $330 million USD superyacht of Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie in Ibiza, Spain, to register their protest against carbon emissions for luxury lifestyles.

From Jeff Bezos $700m behemoth hiding dark and bloody secrets to the ill-fated Honolulu that was burned to a crisp, it’s a hard time to be a billionaire’s superyacht.

The Climate Protest On Kaos

The 361-foot vessel, Kaos, was docked in the popular Mediterranean resort island when two activists from a Spanish organization, Futuro Vegetal, approached the superyacht and sprayed its stern with red and black paint using fire extinguishers last year.



A video shared on social media by the organization shows that the ship’s crew quickly attempted to undo the damage of the paint by pouring water on it.

After the vandalism, the activists displayed a sign that stated, “You Consume, Others Suffer,” criticizing capitalism.

Futuro Vegetal asserts that carbon emissions are unacceptably high among the world’s wealthiest individuals.

The group posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“We cannot continue like this; it is a matter of life or death. Listen to us, share our message!”

A second post noted, “The only reason we continue to maintain an economic system that leads us to eco-social collapse is to sustain the privileges of this small privileged class. The mega-rich live off the suffering of others.”

The group also confirmed that the authorities arrested the activists and would be appearing in court on Monday.

This incident is part of a growing pattern where climate protests target the luxury assets of the ultra-rich.

Just two days earlier, members of Futuro Vegetal had sprayed yellow paint on a private jet at an Ibiza airport.

Similar protests were conducted in northern Germany in June by the German climate activist organization Last Generation.

They spray-painted a private jet orange and held signs that said “Your Luxury = Our Drought” and “Your Luxury = Our Crop Failures.”

Walmart Heiress Nancy Walton Laurie

The owner of the vandalized superyacht Kaos, Nancy Walton Laurie is a billionaire heiress to the Walmart.

Being the youngest daughter of Walmart co-founder James “Bud” Walton, she inherited her father’s share in the company upon his death in 1995.

Walton Laurie is ranked 268th on Forbes‘ list of 2023 billionaires, with an estimated net worth of $8.7 billion.

Previously known as Al Menwar during its ownership by the Qatari royal family, the Kaos now stands as a symbol of extreme wealth but is a target for those protesting inequality and environmental impact.

Walton Laurie bought the superyacht in 2019, which underwent a complete renovation in 2020 by Luerssen in Hamburg, Germany.

The Walmart heiress also owns another superyacht named “Secret,” per Robbreport.

Kaos: A Floating Palace of Luxury

Just like Serene, a $400 million superyacht owned by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, and Koru, a $500 million vessel owned by the Amazon billionaire, the Kaos is a marvel of engineering.

According to the Yacht Bible, the yacht has four decks that can hold 31 guests and a crew of 45. Its other features include a swimming pool, aquarium, big screen theatre, sauna, complete spa services, helipad, jacuzzi, and space for a smaller boat.

The vessel’s yearly operational costs are estimated to be between $20 million and $30 million USD.