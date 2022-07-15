Formula 1 Docuseries Hosted By Keanu Reeves Coming To Disney Plus

Keanu Reeves will host a new Formula 1 docuseries that’ll focus on Ross Brawn and Brawn GP, and it will be released next year on Disney+.

Yes, another Formula 1 project is in the works. After the huge success of Netflix’s Drive To Survive docuseries that gives viewers behind-the-scenes access to Formula 1 racing, others are hopping on the bandwagon.

It’s already been announced that Apple is developing a Formula 1 movie that’ll star Brad Pitt and Hulu is developing a Formula 1 tv series that’ll be executively produced by Daniel Ricciardo but now Disney is throwing its hat in the ring.

According to Variety, Disney is working on a four-part docuseries that will focus on managing director Ross Brawn and the year he formed Brawn GP. However, the best bit about this new untitled docuseries is that Keanu Reeves, the actor best known for John Wick and The Matrix, will host it.

Reeves, a huge fan of motorsport, was actually at the British Grand Prix last week and spoke about the upcoming docuseries.

Reeves at the British Grand Prix on the 3rd of July 2022. Image Credit: Motorsport Images

“We want to tell that remarkable story of [Ross Brawn and Brawn GP]. There is so much to talk about. A friend of mine was telling me the story and I was so struck by it and he was actually working for Brawn back in the day in publicity and he’s a producer/director and so we were like, well let’s tell that story, let’s try and tell that story.” Keanu Reeves

Reeves also hinted that at least some interviews for the series have already been conducted as he spoke about how “great” it’s been to learn more about how Brawn bought the Honda Formula 1 team in 2009, renamed it Brawn GP and then won both the Constructors Championship and the Drivers’ Championship that season.

“It’s been really great to be able to learn more about what was going on in Formula 1 that year. It wasn’t just the cars, new regulations, FOTA [the Formula One Teams Association], breakaway series. I mean there was just so much happening in Formula 1 at that time. The world of Formula 1 was just extraordinary. I mean, it’s always extraordinary, but in that year with Brawn GP I think something really special happened.” Keanu Reeves

While Disney has made no official announcement about the upcoming docuseries, it’s believed the show will be released on Disney+ next year in 2023. And, honestly, we can’t wait as Reeves and Formula 1 go together better than peanut butter and jelly.