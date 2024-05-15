Kentucky Owl’s ‘Maighstir’ Is A Modern Whiskey Reinvention Worthy Of The Name

The following article was produced in partnership with Kentucky Owl.

Here at DMARGE, we’re big fans of the Kentucky Owl whiskey brand and its celebrated bourbon releases. Kentucky Owl’s history is an inherently American tale, complete with prohibition-era seizures by the U.S. government, clandestine barrel runs in the dead of night and gangsters and opportunists smuggling in the shadows of Chicago’s less-than-reputable speakeasy scene.

For more than 100 years, Kentucky Owl remained an enigmatic treasure in the celebrated world of American whiskey; liberated from the shelves and private collections of whiskey connoisseurs across the globe, until the great, great-grandson of C.M Dedman breathed new life into the family business and set about blending a bourbon befitting the Kentucky Owl name.

Image: Kentucky Owl

Of course, American whiskey is not without its peers across the pond in the birthplace of this alluring tipple, Scotland. For centuries, Scotch whisky has represented the epitome of master craftsmanship and blending, selecting the finest drams to combine and complement each for a unique final drop that has been celebrated the world over.

It’s within this tradition that Kentucky Owl has continued its collaborative spirit, unveiling its third international release since the brand’s revival.

Making its Australian debut, Kentucky Owl presents a reimagined approach to bourbon with Maighstir Edition —a nod to the Scottish Gaelic word for ‘master’. This latest offering underscores the artistry of blending and the indispensable role of the master blender in shaping today’s premier whiskies.

Under the watchful eye of revered master blender Maureen Robinson, who took over the reins from John Rhea in late 2023, Kentucky Owl Maighstir Edition is the perfect marriage of premium American Bourbon and the rich history of Scotch whisky.

Image: Kentucky Owl

A harmonious blend of hand-selected 4-year-old, 5-year-old, 8-year-old and 9-year-old Kentucky straight bourbons, featuring mash bills rich in corn, wheat, and malted barley, results in a singular and expertly balanced flavour profile — an unparalleled one-of-a-kind sensory experience.

With over 45 years of experience in the celebrated world of Scotch whisky, Robinson arrives as one of just a handful of female ‘Masters of the Quaich’ worldwide, and one of the first women to hold the position.

“I was inspired by Kentucky Owl’s forward-thinking mindset; wanting to capitalise on current consumer interest in craft spirits,” Robinson said. “This Maighstir Edition project was a bit of an experiment. One that was incredibly enjoyable to be immersed in, and I think the final product really speaks to our combined creativity and love of dark spirits.”

Image: Kentucky Owl

On the nose, Kentucky Owl’s Maighstir Edition initially releases warm aromas of grains and malted barley, which subside for the saccharine sense of sweet caramel and vanilla, reflective of the American brand’s rich Bourbon history. The taste is nuanced yet familiar; spicy rye and subtle tones of wheat and barley coast the palette whilst a zest of orange peel and grapefruit lingers for a long and pleasant finish.

Retailing for just $249 AUD and available online at boozebud.com, Kentucky Owl’s limited edition release pays homage to a rich and layered heritage — a fusion of premium American Bourbon and Scottish whisky, symbolic of the brand’s storied past and promising future.