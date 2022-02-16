Communist cars don’t have a particularly good reputation for reliability. The Yugoslavian-produced Yugo, the Polish Polski Fiat 126p (also known as the ‘Maluch’ or FSM Niki), the East German Trabant… While perfectly acceptable behind the Iron Curtain, these cars – and many others – are widely ridiculed as some of the poxiest and poorly-built vehicles of the 20th century.

But there’s one notable exception: the Lada Niva. The iconic, legendarily tough 4×4 is arguably the most successful Russian car of all time. First produced in 1977, it’s still in production today – having been barely updated since the fall of the Soviet Union. Rugged, utilitarian yet charming, it’s arguably the best ambassador Russia’s ever had. Even Vladimir Putin owns one, and he’s got a superyacht.

Yet despite the Niva’s longevity, they’re pretty uncommon on Australian roads. While they were briefly sold here in the 90s, you’d be very lucky to come across one in the wild… Or an owner who’s willing to part with their rare Russian beast.

That’s why we were so excited to see this picture-perfect 1986 Lada Niva pop up for sale on Carsales for the ridiculously competitive price of just 19,000 rubles. I mean dollars.

Luxurious this Niva is not, but the interior is outfitted in beautiful Soviet red. The spare tyre under the bonnet is a lovely utilitarian touch. Images: Carsales

It’s kind of perfect. Firstly, it’s red both inside and out (the perfect colour for a commie car) and it’s in incredibly good nick – it’s only got around 180,000kms on the clock. While the owner’s modified it with a Bosch electronic ignition, it’s otherwise completely original. It even has the original hand crank and a toolkit with tools stamped ‘Made in USSR’. Fantastic.

While it’s not going to set any land speed records – the 1.6L inline-four only makes 56kW – the Niva remains an incredibly capable off-roader. With full-time four-wheel drive, three diffs (centre, front, and rear), high/low range and up to 20in of ground clearance, this Russky runabout will give any Americansky Jeep a run for its money. The Niva was designed to survive a Siberian winter, so it’ll do just fine in the bush or at the shops.

For that matter, a Jeep from the same era in similarly good condition would cost way more on the used car market. $19,000 for such a rare car is an absolute steal, especially considering just how nice this Niva is. The best part? The listing says “vodka included upon request”. За здоровье!

Check out this awesome Lada on Carsales here.

