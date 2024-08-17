Lando Norris Becomes an Honorary Aussie, Thanks to Olympic Gold Medalist Keegan Palmer… England Turns In Its Grave

Lando Norris, the young McLaren sensation, and Keegan Palmer, Australia’s Olympic skateboarding gold medalist, have struck up quite the bromance over the past few years. The dynamic duo was recently spotted living it up in Ibiza, celebrating in style after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Lando Norris and Keegan Palmer first crossed paths at a Quadrant World Record Series event a few years ago, where their shared love for extreme sports quickly bonded them. Both adrenaline junkies at heart, the pair hit it off instantly, with Norris’ passion for motorsport and Palmer’s skateboarding prowess providing plenty of common ground.

Since then, their friendship has only strengthened. They regularly attend each other’s events and hang out whenever their busy schedules allow.

While most athletes headed to the closing ceremony to wrap up their Olympic experience, Keegan Palmer had other grand plans. He skipped the Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony formalities and hit the Ibiza party scene with none other than Lando Norris.

Keegan partying with kack merchants, Swedish House Mafia

Keegan Palmer, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in park skateboarding, has been a star at the Paris Games. His success has caught the eye of many, including big-name celebrities like Norris. It seems that Palmer’s rising fame has made him quite the magnet for A-listers, and Norris is no exception.

One of the most amusing moments from their Ibiza escapade was Lando Norris rocking a green and gold Australian cap—a souvenir from the Aussie Olympic team. This piece of headwear seemed to become his go-to accessory during their time on the Balearic Island, adding a touch of Aussie flair to his party outfit.

Lando, Magui and Keegan Palmer Clubbing in Ibiza

As for what the future holds for this burgeoning bromance, only time will tell. But with Lando’s McLaren teammate being the Australian driver Oscar Piastri, it’s no surprise that Norris has developed a soft spot for all things Down Under.

Stay tuned as this story continues to unfold—who knows what adventures these two will have next? Huzzah!