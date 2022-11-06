Las Vegas Grand Prix Hotel Rooms Already Demanding Crazy Money

Las Vegas will return to the Formula 1 race calendar in 2023 for the first time since 1982. But if you were looking to head to Sin City yourself for the action-packed race weekend, you’d best be prepared to fork out for a hotel room.

At least, that’s if you want to stay as close to the track as possible, as a screenshot of a premium king suite at Caesar’s Palace hotel – one of the iconic landmarks the Las Vegas F1 street circuit goes past – shows you will need to pay US$63,078.79 for a weekend stay, from Thursday 16 November to Sunday 19 November.

The prospect of a Las Vegas Formula 1 weekend was never going to be cheap, let’s be honest, but even we didn’t expect prices to be this high. They certainly eclipse the $2,000 a night hotel rooms Formula 1 fans had to shell out for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.

The screenshot in question was posted to Instagram by former Dutch F1 driver Robert Doonbros. Doornbros was a reserve and third driver for the late Jordan F1 Team, but raced for Minardi and Red Bull Racing in 2005 and 2006. And, naturally, it’s since received its fair share of comments, many of which are very tongue in cheek.

Comments include:

“If it comes with breakfast, it’s a bargain!”

“And then you have to check out at 10 on Sunday.”

and,

“Perk of Vegas is that you can just win it back. Just $60k in red and your stay is ‘free'”

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is certainly set to add some glamour and spectacle to the 2023 race calendar, and an experience that we imagine will rival the likes of the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix. The street circuit is 6.14km long, features 14 corners and speeds are expected “to be comparable to Formula 1’s original Temple of Speed – Italy’s Autodromo Nazionale Monza,” according to Formula1.com.

WATCH: The 2023 Las Vegas Formula 1 Track Drives Past Caesar’s Palace, the Bellagio and the Venetian

Indeed, corners 9 through 11 look like one demanding straight, so we wouldn’t be surprised if drivers reach similar speeds of 350km/h that are regularly experienced at Monza.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has also confirmed the Las Vegas race will be the most expensive on the 2023 race calendar, “particularly from a VIP exeprience,” according to Yahoo.

The current lineup of Formula 1 stars took to the Las Vegas strip on Saturday November 5 to participate in a launch party for the 2023 event. The action saw Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton driving down the iconic Strip, and even through one of the city’s hotels.