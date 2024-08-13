Eco-Crusader Leo DiCaprio Mocked For $1m-a-Week Ibiza Cruise On Billionaire Pal’s Superyacht

Who doesn’t love a good summer vacation, especially on your billionaire pal’s 226-foot superyacht? This environmentalist certainly does.

The Wolf of Wall Street star went on a lavish trip last week to Ibiza, a destination that’s always in the spotlight — whether it’s for the vandalism of Walmart heiress Nancy Walton’s $330 million superyacht, Kaos, or the hospitalisation of megastar Zac Efron. And this time, it’s Leo making waves with his glamorous getaway.

Star-Studded Beach Day

DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, were spotted on the sandy beaches of Ibiza. Image: Page Six

DiCaprio was spotted on the sandy shores of the Mediterranean hotspot, accompanied by his 26-year-old Italian model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and longtime pal Tobey Maguire, along with a group of friends. The top actor was dressed casually in a white tee, grey swim trunks, and a trusty Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

Ibiza holds a special place in DiCaprio and Vittoria’s hearts – it’s where they first went public with their romance last August at a local nightclub. Since then, the couple has been travelling around the world, enjoying romantic dinners in Paris and spending family time with Leo’s mom in Milan, Italy.

$70 Million USD Superyacht Adventure

But the real highlight of this celebrity vacation? The stunning 225-foot-long superyacht VASSA. This floating place belongs to a Russian billionaire who bought it for $70 million USD. The vessel, previously known as Drizzle, was formerly the property of Zara’s billionaire owner, Amancio Ortega.

225-foot-long superyacht VASSA. Image: Page Six

Built by Dutch shipyard Feadship and delivered in 2012, VASSA has become the go-to vessel for Hollywood’s elite to sail the Mediterranean in style. However, it does come with a staggering weekly price tag of $600,000 USD (c. $1m AUD).

This tri-deck’s beautiful exterior was designed by De Voogt Naval Architects, and the interior design was done by Redman Whiteley Dixon. It is built with a teak deck, steel hull, and an aluminium superstructure. The boat has seven staterooms and can accommodate up to 12 guests. It contains all kinds of amenities, including a gym, a lounge, a Jacuzzi, and a beach club for the guests to relax on the edge of the water.

The boat’s opulent interior is designed by Redman Whiteley Dixon. Image: Superyacht Times

DiCaprio is well-known for treating himself and his friends to luxurious superyacht trips. Last year, he entertained model Neelam Gill and her friends in Italy, and also hosted Love Island star Arabella Chi and others in Spain. These trips demonstrate that the Oscar-winning actor never misses a chance to enjoy the luxury of life on the high seas.

Many have been quick to point out that lavish and fossil-fuelled getaways such as things do emit something of a hypocritical vibe, given the star’s ongoing and widely-publicised environmental work, even speaking at and becoming an ambassador for the United Nations’ work on the issue.

Do you agree that these trips are out of step with his high-minded advocacy, or is he entitled to reap the rewards of his success as much as he pleases?