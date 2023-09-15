Lights Out: TAG Heuer’s Limited Edition Monaco Chronograph Captures The Romance Of The Night Driver

Written by Ben Esden

Since its inception in 1969, the TAG Heuer Monaco has been the ultimate chronograph for racers; a modern classic built to race, the Monaco has become synonymous with motorsport.

It feels as though the term Limited Edition is thrown around rather loosely these days, adding a sense of intrigue or exclusivity to a product that’s actually rather mainstream – but that’s certainly not something you could say about the latest TAG Heuer Monaco Night Driver.

Only 600 pieces were made for the September 14th release of the new TAG Heuer Monaco Night Driver; the quintessential driver’s instrument built to mirror the exhilarating sensation of driving at night. Setting off under the cover of darkness, your senses are heightened; your relationship with the road is closer; your control is improved, and you need a watch to match.

Image: TAG Heuer

Just in time for the lights-out moment at the Singapore Grand Prix, the Night Driver’s dial, fully illuminated, captures the essence of Formula 1’s legendary night race. As the cars speed around the track in the enveloping darkness, illuminated only by fleeting neon lights, the drivers must maintain unwavering focus and precision.

They skillfully navigate the circuit after nightfall, placing their trust in the road and their instruments, ensuring a strong finish in the race.

Image: TAG Heuer Image: TAG Heuer

Echoing the timeless elegance of vintage Monacos with their midnight blue, charcoal grey, and matte black dials, the Night Driver captures the essence of day turning into night. As the light grey palette begins to transform, it evolves into a radiant, vivid blue akin to the setting sun, creating a more vibrant and dynamic display.

Through Super-LumiNova®, the Night Driver is able to increase its luminosity across a broader surface area, creating a more bright and vibrant display, even in complete darkness.

“It is a mesmerising piece of Swiss watchmaking. A remarkable play of light and shadow. “

The unique “circle within the square” design provides instant readings to the wearer; the Night Driver is able to track the time, whilst simultaneously measuring and recording laps, if you so wish.

Enhanced legibility is ensured with bold black markings on the minutes and hours, delivering stark contrast against the midnight blue backdrop, even on the darkest of roads.

Image: TAG Heuer

The TAG Heuer Monaco Night Driver stands as the epitome of a driver’s watch. Crafted from Grade 5 titanium and adorned with a sleek black DLC (diamond-like carbon) coating, it boasts an unprecedented combination of durability and a feather-light touch – key components shared with the fastest racecars on the planet.

Inside, the Night Driver is still a classic TAG Heuer timepiece, utilising Heuer 02 to reliably actuate the chronograph. The dial comes in with a 39 mm diameter and a 14.7 mm thickness – slightly large, but perfect for clearer readings behind the wheel.

Available in TAG Heuer Boutiques, the TAG Heuer Monaco Night Driver retails at $13,800 AUD.