Taika Waititi Trolls Chris Evans About Upcoming Film ‘Lightyear’

Lightyear, an upcoming Toy Story spin-off film that’ll revolve around the ‘human’ Buzz Lightyear, finally released its first full trailer this week. The film stars Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear and is set to be released in June, this year.

However, if you ask Taika Waititi, who voices a supporting character in Lightyear, Evans’ is not the lead, despite the fact he’s voicing the titular character. Waititi took to Twitter shortly after the Lightyear trailer dropped and joked that he’s “the main star of this movie” and that he “pulled rank” to make the trailer focus on Evans’ character instead of his own.

I'm the main star of this movie but I pulled rank and said the trailer should be more about the supporting characters like @ChrisEvans one, Bazz. Every hero has a beginning. 👨‍🚀 Go on an intergalactic adventure with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear this June 17, 2022. 🌌💫 pic.twitter.com/IKUI82tCh7 — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) February 8, 2022

Of course, Waititi is clearly joking and even hilariously misspelled Evans’ character’s name to further the joke. However, Evans handled the joke with gentlemanly grace Tweeting that, to him, Waititi is “the main star of every movie”.

In my eyes, you’re the main star of every movie whether you’re in them or not. https://t.co/Q8fcxrRxsO — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 8, 2022

Honestly, we can’t wait to see – or rather hear as it’s an animated film – both Evans and Waititi in Lightyear. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

Lightyear is blasting into Australian cinemas on June 16 2022.

Trailer

Want to see the Lightyear trailer? You can watch it below.

The Cast & Crew

Chris Evans, best known for portraying Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars as the voice of Buzz Lightyear. Lightyear also stars Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Lightyear was written by Oscar-winner Pete Docter, known for co-writing the first two Toy Story films as well as co-writing and directing the Pixar film Up. Lightyear has been directed by Angus MacLane, who’s previously directed several Toy Story short films.

The Plot

Not a whole lot has been revealed about Lightyear’s plot although we do know that the Buzz Lightyear in this film is not the same Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story. This film focuses on the ‘human’ Buzz on which the toy Buzz, originally voiced by Tim Allen, was based.

From the looks of the trailer, Buzz is a space ranger stranded on a strange planet with his crew and they are trying to get home.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

What The Critics & Reviews Say

As the film won’t be released for a few more months, there are no reviews of Lightyear available just yet; but we’ll keep you posted!

