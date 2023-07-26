Written by Ben Esden

Lionel Messi has been impressing all his adoring new fans since making his first team debut for his new side Inter Miami. Now, after a video has gone viral of Messi consoling his matchday mascot, DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd, fans are seeing how much of a class act Messi is, even off the pitch.

Lionel Messi has officially arrived in Miami to unequivocal fanfare, as football mania sweeps through Florida. And it didn’t take long for the biggest celebrities stateside to realise a long-concealed passion for the Beautiful Game, coming out to support football’s GOAT as he continues to dominate the MLS.

Today, as Messi prepared for his second game in Inter Miami colours, he was joined on the pitch by none other than DJ Khaled’s 6-year-old son Asahd Khaled who walked onto the pitch as Messi’s mascot for the game against Atlanta United.

WATCH Lionel Messi shows he’s a class act off the pitch consoling DJ Khaled’s crying son below.

Clearly overawed by being in the presence of football’s greatest-ever player, Asahd Khaled began crying, only to be consoled by Lionel Messi before the game, proving once again what a class act the Argentinian is.

Asahd may only be 6 years old, but that hasn’t stopped him from garnering widespread acclaim as a senior producer for his father’s music. Aged just 11 months old at the time, Asahd Khaled earned his first credit as an executive producer on his DJ Khaled’s 10th – and best-selling – studio album Grateful, which was nominated for Album of the Year, and went double platinum for combined sales of over 2,000,000 domestic units.

Now we can’t say for sure how much of an influence Asahd actually had on the album, but it’s certainly a more impressive CV than most people, let alone toddlers. If he follows in the footsteps of his father, I wouldn’t be surprised to see an Asahd studio album of his own one day…