Secret To Living To 100 Is Cutting This Common Ingredient, Reveals New Meta-Study Of Centenarians

New research on ageing has been uncovering so many hidden secrets, like how Biological Ageing Can Be Reversed By Cutting One Ingredient From Diet, and the Most Effective Exercise To Boost Cognitive Function. Now it’s revealing the ingredients to cross a hundred years of age.

Boom In Centenarian Population

There were over 570,000 centenarians in 2021, which is a high number considering that in 2000, there were just 150,000 centenarians. By 2050, nearly 3.7 million people are expected to live up to 100. Japan currently has the highest number of people per capita who crossed the century mark. Japanese city Okinawa is regarded as a “blue zone,” an area where life expectancy is higher than average.

RELATED: 100-Year-Old Shares The Secret To His Longevity

A 34-observational studies review, published by the Springer Link, pointed out that to get to triple digits of age, a couple of factors must be taken into consideration. According to the study, a diverse and balanced diet is eaten by centenarians and near-centenarians , which includes vegetables and fruits along with protein-rich foods like poultry, fish and red meat.

The study further revealed that centenarians get 12% to 32% of their energy from protein, 57% to 65% from carbohydrates and 27% to 31% from fat. This particular eating habit has been associated with reduced chances of physical decline and mortality.

Centenarians have a balanced diet with low salt intake. Image: Nutrition Source

A low-salt diet is also the key to long life, as the study showed that centenarians consume less than 2g of sodium per day which is also the WHO’s recommendation. Those who consumed more salt or preferred salty foods had a 3.6-fold higher risk of physical function impairment.

Medication & Sleep

No one is free from chronic conditions. As shown by the study, fewer than half of people experience common issues like dementia (41%), high blood pressure (43%) and diabetes (22%). While centenarians can not escape such conditions, they usually develop them much later in life when compared to other adults.

The results also show that centenarians took an average of 4.6 medications while non-centenarians used more, averaging about 6.7. The observation that centenarians generally require fewer medications suggests better health and a lower incidence of medical issues.

Now, who can deny the benefits of good sleep. Not only does it extend years of good health, but it also helps with weight, stress hormones, diabetes, blood pressure, and mental and physical performance. The study pointed out that 68% of centenarians were satisfied with their sleep quality, suggesting that good sleep contributes to overall well-being and a long life.

Environmental Conditions

Have you ever noticed your surroundings? Is it too noisy or polluted? If so, then it may be worth it to move to a quieter and cleaner place. Research shows that over 75% of people who live to be 100 or close to it tend to live in rural areas in a green environment. Being in a natural environment has been proven to reduce stress and depression in some cases, which in turn helps extend your lifespan.

75% of people who live to be 100 reside in rural areas. Image: Ncoa

Studies also indicate that abstaining from smoking, consuming little or no alcohol, staying physically active, and maintaining strong social ties are crucial factors in enhancing one’s likelihood of reaching 100 years of age.

Living past 100 has its challenges, but the benefits are equally significant. Life, at its core, is about time – time to live, laugh, and love – and many of those who have reached the remarkable milestone of 100 years are embracing this philosophy.