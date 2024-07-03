Longines Opens Flagship Boutique In The Heart Of Sydney

Swiss watch brand Longines has inaugurated its new flagship boutique in the heart of Sydney, located within the prestigious Westfield Sydney on Market Street, beneath the iconic Sydney Tower Eye.

This marks Longines’ fifth boutique in Australia, expanding its presence with a 138-square-metre space that embodies the brand’s tradition of elegance.

The boutique, accessible from both Market Street and within Westfield Sydney, is designed as a tailor-made setting that showcases Longines’ rich history and exquisite timepieces. From the outside, the boutique’s multi-dimensional metal façade highlights the brand’s elegance and sophistication while featuring a carefully curated selection of watches.

Image: Longines

Inside, visitors are greeted by a refined interior that pays homage to Longines’ long-standing passion for equestrian sports and its rich aviation history. Historic imagery recalls the brand’s 192-year heritage, including a concierge bar inspired by aviation design with a subtle curved edge reminiscent of a plane wing. The illusion of striped brushed metal adds a welcome modern touch, reflecting the planes used by early aviation pioneers.

A centrepiece table with a blue glass tower, a world first for Longines, sits beneath a unique chandelier of arena lights. The signature wall is dedicated to Longines’ commitment to equestrian sports, featuring a quilted diamond pattern and navy blue textile with shades of silver, reflecting the brand’s identity.

Longines CEO Matthias Breschan expressed his excitement about the new boutique:

“We are proud to offer our Australian and international customers the opportunity to discover the unique world of Longines, our rich heritage, and our vast range of timepieces, in a tailor-made space staffed by qualified advisers. We place great importance on creating a unique environment to ensure that each visit is a special and unforgettable experience.”

The new Longines boutique invites customers to immerse themselves in the brand’s world, exploring its rich history and exquisite creations in a setting that seamlessly blends tradition and modernity.