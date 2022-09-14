Longines Celebrates Its 190th Anniversary With 3 Dapper New Watches

Founded in 1832 in Saint-Imier, Switzerland, Longines is a titan of the watch industry… And to celebrate their long history, they’ve released a trio of fancy dress watches that are a real blast from the past.

These days, Longines boasts one of the broadest model ranges of any luxury watchmakers. From 60s retro revivals like the Legend Diver or Ultra-Chron to modern delights like the Conquest VHP or HydroConquest – not to mention their huge range of women’s watches, too – Longines has a lot to offer.

But it’s the Longines Master Collection that’s home to the Swiss watchmaker’s most artisanal and refined watches, and it’s this collection where these three new novelties can be found in.

Take one look at these 190th Anniversary models and you’d assume they were made in the 30s or even earlier… But don’t be fooled: under the hood beats a very modern movement.

WATCH the reveal of the Longines Master Collection 190th Anniversary watches below.

Three models are available: stainless steel with a sandblasted silver dial, 18ct rose gold with a brushed grey dial or 18ct yellow gold with a grained anthracite dial. Each is limited to 190 pieces, appropriately.

The engraved numerals – finished in gold in the latter two references’ case – resemble Breguet numerals, and the Longines text appears in an old-fashioned cursive font. Elegant pink, gilt or blued steel hands mark the passing hours, minutes and seconds, highlighting the dials’ refined purity.

All three are powered by an exclusive in-house Longines movement, the Calibre L888.5, which boasts a silicon balance-spring and a 72-hour power reserve.

All in all, these are some exceptionally classy watches that aren’t what you’d normally expect from modern Longines – but they’re a welcome departure from form. Stylish, elegant and brimming with old-world charm, they’re the perfect dress watch for celebrating your own anniversary with.