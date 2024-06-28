Longines Pilot Majetek Is A Fitting Tribute To Aviation Heritage

Longines has launched the latest Longines Pilot Majetek: a contemporary take on the brand’s classic pilot piece.

We’ve always been impressed by Longines’ celebrated releases like the Legend Diver and HydroConquest which take wearers to new and exciting depths that effortlessly combine form with function. But the Swiss Luxury watchmakers can also stake their claim to the skies, making it an immutable favourite among aviators and adventurers alike.

Longines: A history in aviation

Since the early 20th century, Longines has maintained a staunch reputation for producing reliable and pragmatic pieces that have earned the trust of aviation specialists. Take the Longines Pilot Majetek, a pilot watch that, since its first release in 1935, has been a trusted instrument for those who dare to seek adventure amongst the clouds and used during their most legendary flights.

Image: Longines

In 2023, Longines revived this classic design with modern technical upgrades to bring it forward into this century, whilst staying true to its aviation heritage. Now, the Swiss brand is giving the Pilot Majetek a 2024 facelift, ready to take flight once more.

The Longines Pilot Majetek

Presented in a generous 43mm diameter, the Longines Pilot Majetek is a pilot’s dream; it features a case made from aerospace Grade 5 titanium, an advanced alloy that’s become a common material for contemporary releases thanks to its lightness and durability.

A larger matte black-grained dial with contrasting luminescent numerals and hands allows the pilot to take readings at a fleeting glance whilst the watch’s chronograph subdial at the 6, together with the fluted bi-directional bezel, is a nod to the original functional character of this pilot’s watch.

Longines has a long history in aviation. Image: Longines Each iteration will be engraved with a unique “one of 1935” identifier. Image: Longines

Under the hood, the Longines Pilot Majetek boasts the brand’s L893 calibre, a self-winding mechanical movement that beats at 25’200 vibrations per hour for a formidable power reserve of up to 72 hours. The entire watch is chronometer-certified by the COSC (Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres) – a distinction that only 6% of all Swiss-made watches can claim.

Available in just four iterations, the Longines Pilot Majetek is limited to just 1,935 pieces, and pays homage to its 1935 origins with an engraved “1935” commemorative plaque at the 9 o’clock, making it a true collector’s item.