Lotus, Formula 1’s Greatest Brand Is Back, Baby! Proving Luxury And Sustainability Can Go Full Throttle With Three New Australian Models

Earlier this month we had the privilege of attending an exclusive media day for Lotus where the iconic brand unveiled the newest additions to its illustrious line-up: the Emira, the Eletre, and the Emeya. While each model is decidedly distinct in its appeal, taken as a trio the new models suggest that Lotus is taking new tech almost as seriously as it’s taking sustainability… Let’s get into the detail.

WATCH: Take a look at Lotus’ new lineup

Lotus Emira: Four-Cylinder Firecracker

Already critically acclaimed and award-winning, the Lotus Emira has been enhanced with a new four-cylinder powertrain that makes it the most powerful four-cylinder sports car Lotus has ever produced. Under the bonnet, the Emira houses a 360bhp (365PS) mid-mounted engine that delivers massive power and remarkable efficiency.

The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) offers shifts that are both rapid and seamless. Capable of accelerating from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 4.4 seconds and reaching a top speed of 180mph (290km/h), this really is a testament to Lotus’s founding commitment to performance.

Lotus Emira

What really sets the Emira apart from the pack, however, is its precision engineering. The all-aluminium, turbocharged 2.0-litre engine — developed in partnership with Mercedes-AMG —features state-of-the-art technologies like a twin-scroll turbocharger and a combined direct and port fuel injection system. Ensuring a perfect blend of power, responsiveness, and efficiency, the Emira is a joy to drive on the track and open road alike.

At the level of design, it carries Lotus’ DNA of desirability with a striking, sculpted exterior. Inside, the Emira offers a luxurious, driver-focused cabin equipped with the latest tech, including a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, it also offers a plethora of options for customisation — including 13 different exterior colour options.

Lotus Emira

Lotus Eletre: A New Breed Of SUV

Lotus’s first entry into the EV market, the Eletre redefines what an SUV can be. Aimed at a new generation of Lotus customers, the Eletre blends the aforementioned core DNA of Lotus sports cars with the versatility and practicality of an SUV, making it an almost irresistible option for families who value the safety and comfort of an SUV but, how can we put this, also like to put their pedal to the metal once every so often…

Lotus Eletre

The Eletre’s all-electric powertrain delivers up to 600km (373 miles) of range on a single charge, with a rapid charging capability that takes the battery from 10-80% in just 20 minutes. The Eletre R, the most powerful version, can accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62mph) in under three seconds, making it the world’s fastest dual-motor pure electric SUV.

But the Eletre isn’t just about speed. It’s also packed with cutting-edge features, including active aerodynamics that optimise range and efficiency, a deployable LIDAR system for advanced driver assistance, and a state-of-the-art infotainment system powered by Lotus Hyper OS. Providing an immersive experience for all occupants, it also boasts a 5G-redy infotainment system.

Lotus Eletre

Inside, the Eletre offers a spacious, luxurious cabin that combines high-quality materials with an eye for sustainability. The interior features a digital cockpit with a 15.1-inch HD OLED central console screen, a 12.6-inch driver’s display, and a 29-inch head-up display that projects essential information onto the windscreen. With seating for up to five passengers, configurable ambient lighting, and a host of safety features, the Eletre promises to make every journey a joy.

Emeya: The Future Of Hyper-GTs

The Lotus Emeya is the latest addition to the line-up, and it may just represent a minor revolution in the world of hyper-GTs. Fully electric and designed to combine powerful performance with sustainable luxury, the Emeya is easily the most futuristic of these new releases.

Lotus Emeya GT

At the heart of the Emeya is a dual-motor powertrain that delivers up to 905hp in the Emeya R, with a 0-100 kph (0-62mph) time of just 2.78 seconds. The car features an 800V high-voltage system, enabling ultra-fast charging and ensuring the Emeya is always ready for the road. With a range of up to 609 kilometres (378 miles) on a single charge, the Emeya is as practical as it is powerful.

With a sharp, space-age design, the exterior features Matrix LED headlamps, an active aero front grille, and a choice of striking colour options, including Solar Yellow and Akoya White (pictured above). Inside, the Emeya continues the twinned themes of luxury and sustainability with upcycled fabrics and premium materials throughout the cabin. Things really kick into future-oriented overdrive with its augmented reality head-up display, KEF premium audio, and Lotus Connect, which offers online navigation and a virtual personal assistant.

Lotus Emeya GT

More than just a car, the Emeya is a statement of what the future holds for high-performance vehicles. With its combination of cutting-edge technology, sustainable luxury, and boundary-pushing performance, the Emeya is likely to become the benchmark of the hyper-GT market.

Final Thoughts

Whether it’s the raw power of the Emira, the groundbreaking technology of the Eletre, or the sustainable luxury of the Emeya, each model offers a distinctly different flavour of Lotus’ pioneering vision. What unites them, however, is our response: for car enthusiasts, the future has never looked more exciting.