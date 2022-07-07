The Piece Of Technology You Need If You’re Flying Right Now

With all this airport chaos, travellers are losing bags faster than you can say, “where’s my suitcase?” Though there is no technology that can completely rescue you when an airline decides to send your suitcase (but not you) to the other side of the world (or vice versa), there is one piece of technology that can help you get your bag back.

With all the mayhem impacting the travel industry right now (from staff shortages and flight cancellations to frustrated passengers punching staff), anything which makes your travel experience a bit easier (and which gives you more peace of mind) is a win in our book.

Speaking of which: one piece of technology recently helped a Singapore Airlines passenger track his lost luggage (a common problem for a lot of people travelling right now). That piece of tech? An Apple Airtag GPS. The passenger, one Shane Miller, allegedly tried to contact customer service 16 times but to no avail. After a week of being unable to get through, he tracked his bag using GPS, and visited the office at Melbourne airport where his bag was being held (a room which was reportedly full of lost bags).

As Daily Mail Australia reports: “Shane Miller, a cyclist and I.T. professional from Ballarat, landed at Melbourne Airport with Singapore Airlines in early-June after a week-long trip to Europe.”

“When he failed to find his suitcase on the baggage carousel, Mr Miller was told his bag hadn’t made the connecting flight and was still somewhere in transit.”

“The location of my bag wasn’t visible until it arrived at Melbourne about 8.30pm after I was back home in Ballarat,” Mr Miller told Daily Mail Australia.

Mr Miller was relieved to know his bag, which contained 6 and a half thousand dollars of cycling gear (he said in a Youtube video), was close by, and as it wasn’t far, expected the airline to get it back to him within a couple of days. That didn’t happen. After a week of frustration, he drove to the airport, followed his phone tracker, and – after showing office employees his ticket and ID matched the bag’s tag – got his bag back.

There you have it: if you’re travelling in these turbulent times, slipping an Airtag into your suitcase might be something to consider (also: it doesn’t have to be an Apple one; various companies make basically the same thing). Either that or stick with the “pray and hope” or the “carry on only” approaches, both of which have their benefits too…