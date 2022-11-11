Bitey Barcelona Legend Luis Suarez May Be Coming To The A-League

One of the greatest strikers of his generation Luis Suarez could be donning Melbourne Victory colours this year, in what would be the biggest shock move of the A-League season (if it occurred).

The Uruguayan forward, who is now a free agent after winning the Uruguyan Primiera División with boyhood club Nacional, is attracting interest from clubs all across the world. He is set to run out for what could be his last World Cup in the classic Uruguayan sky blue this month, before looking for a new club.

But, there is a chance he could be swayed by Melbourne Victory striker and close friend Bruno Fornaroli.

Fornaroli and Suarez played together from the age of 12 at the Nacional academy, having met each other on bus on the way to play for the club.

They remain close friends and Fornaroli could be the deciding factor in whether Suarez chooses to bring his talents down under (that’s what many are hoping after one or Fornaroli’s recent comments, anyway).

Luis Suarez will play in the up-coming 2022 FIFA World Cup for Uruguay, in what may likely be his last tournament. Image: @LuisSuarez

When asked about the potential move, Bruno Fornaroli, who was born in Uruguay but plays for the Australian national football team, kept his cards pretty close to his chest.

He said, “I don’t know, maybe if the coach called me and said, “Yeah talk to him” then I could maybe do that.”

“I know he’s very focused about the World Cup,” he continued, “and of course he will take the best decision for him and his family.”

Melbourne was recently voted the tenth most liveable city in the entire world if that helps Suarez make his decision!

If the ex-Barcelona striker was to join Melbourne Victory, Fornaroli is confident that he would give the team his absolute all.

“He’s a very passionate player, he’s a winner and you know if he moved here, he would want to play,” Fornaroli said.

“He understands the situation every time and it will be great to see Luis in Australia.”

Luis Suarez (back row, second-from-right) and Bruno Fornaroli (front row, third-from-right) placed together at Nacional when they were juniors. Image: @Herald Sun

Fornaroli scored a penalty in his Melbourne Victory debut, in last Friday’s 4-0 win against Newcastle. He recently left previous team Perth Glory, after reportedly refusing to come off the bench.

However, the forward assured media that if Luis Suarez were to sign for his new club, he would be willing to give up a starting spot.

“Look it’s for the team,” he said, “and at the end of the day you have to do everything for the team.”

I think we speak for all Australian soccer fans, when we say to Fornaroli needs to get his sales pitch prepped so that Suarez can finally put the A-League on the map.