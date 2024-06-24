Luxury Watch Dealer Vanishes With Millions Of Dollars In Sydney

Luxury watch owners in Sydney, Australia have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after Ian Tilman, a broker from the city’s Watches R Us, disappeared off the face of the planet, stealing money and luxury timepieces.

Investing in the ever-changing horological market is never a sure thing, but when you’re able to find a collection of luxury pieces or one-off releases that will not only hold their value but increase exponentially, it can be a profitable way of making a living.

From Michael Schumacher to Sylvester Stallone, high-profile celebrities have proven to have the Midas’ touch when sourcing and curating their collections, often turning a tasty profit after the years have added inherent value to some of their luxury pieces… but not all collectors are as fortunate.

Ian Tilman worked out of this Sydney office. Image: nicelocal.com

Australian watch collectors have been victims of a luxury rug-pull as a Sydney-based watch dealer named Ian Tilman has successfully walked away with hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Tilman would reportedly accept payments from customers in exchange for high-value pieces like Rolex Submariner and Day-Dates but failed to ever deliver them. He would also accept watches on consignment in exchange for a commission but would fail to pay any proceeds from the alleged sales. The business, now in liquidation, has left many clients without their expensive watches or any hope of a refund. ⁠

“By late January I thought ‘Well, these watches should have been flown into the country, I should have them’,” James Wallace told A Current Affair. “He always had an excuse – he was away, he was uncontactable for little periods of time, but then he’d be straight back on the message and contact me with some excuse.”

The company had $68,000 AUD in its account when it was frozen but A Current Affair reported that more than $1.2 million AUD was transferred out to various accounts, just before liquidation, including $52,000 to Tilman before he inevitably vanished.