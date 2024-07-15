Margot Robbie’s Husband Rocks Ultimate Old Money Look With Limited-Edition Vacheron Constantin

Margot Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley understood the assignment at this year’s Wimbledon Final, rocking a unique Vacheron Constantin for the biggest who’s who event of the English sports calendar.

Fresh off the news that Australia’s favourite export Margot Robbie was expecting her first child, the Barbie star has been spotted in the stands of Centre Court for the Women’s Single Final at this year’s Wimbledon Championship.

The soon-to-be mum was joined by her English husband, film producer and actor Tom Ackerley who went for a sophisticated Old Money look as Barbora Krejčíková downed Jasmine Paolini in three sets, opting to complete his Wimbledon Final ensemble with a limited-edition dress watch from the world’s oldest watch brand.

Tom Acklerley understood the assignment. Image: Getty

Instantly recognisably its unique dial shape, the Vacheron Constantin Saltarello Jump Hour LE 43041/000J-8673 is a sophisticated and elegant timepiece that is emblematic of the Swiss watch brand’s enduring legacy of “quiet luxury.”

This limited edition piece owes its name to the saltarello, an Italian folk dance characterised by lively and spirited jumping movements referencing the watch’s dynamic and innovative jump hour complication. As the dance involves sudden jumps, so too does the Vacheron Constantin iteration, with the hour display jumping instantaneously to the next hour, rather than moving continually around.

Presented in a 36mm polished 18k yellow gold case, the Vacheron Constantin is a true collector’s item. It boasts an exquisite Swiss guilloché dial, adding a unique depth and texture, whilst the watch’s unique jump hour window at 12 o’clock, coupled with the spectacular applied gold Arabic numeral minute index through the centre, make this watch not just a timekeeping instrument, but a veritable work of art.

Under the hood, the piece is powered by the Vacheron Constantin Caliber 1120, a highly refined automatic movement, visible through a transparent case back and a testament to the brand’s dedication to horological excellence. The perfect dress watch for one half of Wimbledon’s most popular attendees.