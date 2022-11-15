Margot Robbie Nearly Quit Acting After Horrendous ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Experience

Margot Robbie broke into the spotlight with her role in Wolf of Wall Street. But being mercilessly followed by the paparazzi had her questioning whether acting was even for her.

Margot Robbie recently sat down for a chat with Vanity Fair, where she revealed how getting stalked by the paparazzi during the breakout stage of her career, had her questioning her choice of vocation.

After she scored the iconic role of Naomi Lapaglia (J ordan Belfort’s mistress, then wife, then ex-wife) in The Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie found fame a bit overwhelming.

Robbie told Vanity Fair that it was one of her lowest moments, and that her mum convinced her to keep on going: “Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this.’ And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realized the only way was forward.”

Image: Red Granite Pictures

Robbie knows the tricks of the trade now, however, saying: “I know how to go through airports, and now I know who’s trying to fuck me over in what ways.”

That’s not to say things are perfect now. According to Vanity Fair, Robbie still can’t always holiday in peace, with a photographer reportedly trying to snap a photo of her on a recent trip to Argentina – an incident where initial reports suggest Robbie got injured. Robbie told the magazine that she couldn’t talk about it because these are ongoing legal proceedings. She also shared that though she wasn’t injured she “could have been.”

Robbie said that internationally there aren’t the same rules that protect actors in LA, explaining that in Australia her family has been put in dangerous situations because of photographers: “If my mom dies in a car accident because you wanted a photo of me going in the grocery shop, or you knock my nephew off a bike – for what? For a photo? It’s dangerous but still weirdly nothing feels like it changes.”