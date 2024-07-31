Speculation regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate is heating up, and a rather hilarious ‘controversy’ involving its lead candidate, Senator and former astronaut Mark Kelly, and an iconic watch brand has reemerged.

Among the few names floated to take the job in just ten days, one stands out not only for his political acumen and heroic past but also for his intriguing side hustle — Mark Kelly, former astronaut, retired Navy captain, and U.S. Senator, is also the ambassador for a luxury watch brand.

Mark Kelly’s Career: Combat Pilot to US Senator

Mark Kelly has enjoyed a career that is, quite simply, legendary. With a mother and a father as police officers, his life was always dedicated to public service. His time in the military was distinguished by excellence: a combat pilot, an astronaut, and nipping up space multiple times. But it’s the post-NASA journey that has added an oh-so-special twist to this excellent résumé…

Sen. Mark Kelly with his Breitling. Image: Getty

Breitling, a Swiss brand of luxury watches, knows the risks involved with extreme conditions and uses rigorous engineering. Thus, Kelly was found to be the ideal ambassador as he already had a penchant for Breitling watches. It was this love for Breitling — known for their precision and durability, especially during space missions — that made Kelly the perfect fit for the brand. He teamed up with them back in 2011, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The Beginning Of Mark Kelly And Breitling Watches

Among Kelly’s favourite Breitlings from his astronaut days is the ‘Emergency’, designed to send out distress signals in case of… emergencies. In fact, the Emergency has a dual-frequency transmitter that enables it to broadcast a signal precisely on the international distress frequency — right up Kelly’s alley, given his background in high-stakes environments.

A Breitling advert featuring Mark Kelly from 2016. Image: Breitling

Another model with which Kelly seemed to have a soft spot is the Breitling Chronomat. Known for its precision and multi-functionality, its chronograph features were invaluable for timing crucial maneuvers and experiments in space. Its sturdy construction and sleek design also appealed to Kelly’s taste for both functionality and style.

As an ambassador, Kelly has demonstrated a similar level of commitment to Breitling that he showed to his military and space careers. He talks at great length about the mission-critical nature of timekeeping in space and likens the standards of spacecraft to that of luxury watchmaking. His association with Breitling is more than a marketing endorsement; it feels like a heartfelt testimonial about the brand’s ideals of reliability and excellence. He goes long with the brand!

Sen. Mark Kelly wearing his Breitling Navitimer. Image: US Senate

Controversy Strikes The Mark Kelly & Breitling Partnership

And that’s exactly what makes the latter controversies such a shame. In 2016, he was the face of a Breitling marketing campaign that the public lashed out at for its chauvinistic tone, portraying scantily-clothed women and perpetuating oft-repeated clichés of gender roles. Like any good politician, Kelly heard and honoured the criticism, disowning the campaign and making loud disapproval of what the ad represented, stating it did not reflect the values of Breitling that he previously adored.

A spokesman for Kelly’s Senate campaign said he was happy that Breitling had quickly abandoned the campaign:

“Mark used their watches during his shuttle missions, and they worked well for him, which is why he decided to work with the company. He thinks it’s right that they have changed their advertising practices.”

Lucky for Kelly, the backlash generated by the campaign had little effect on his senate race or political success ever since. Public polling showed Kelly with a consistent lead over his Republican opponent McSally — an Air Force veteran and the first American woman to fly in combat — and he cruised into the seat come election day.

Mark Kelly and the Breitling girls. God bless ‘Merica. Image: Getty

Thankfully, Breitling now stands far removed from the days when Ernest Schneider was its CEO and these campaigns were rolled out. It cleaned up its image under the watchful eye of Georges Kern and has since experienced a period of unprecedented growth. Today, it features ambassadors like Giannis Antekumpo, GOAT Kelly Slater, and Earling Haaland.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this singular but striking part of Kelly’s life has reemerged as a talking point as he has become a likely contender for Harris’s running mate.

Mark Kelly’s Politics & Popularity

On the political front, Kelly would bring to the ticket experience as a U.S. Senator and a proven record on veterans, health, and science and technology policy — where his background lends substantial expertise. His bipartisan appeal and military credentials all work massively in his favour in the US context.

From astronaut to watch ambassador, Kelly’s career path might sound a bit oddball, but it actually reflects a multi-dimensionality that reflects a much broader trend of public figures taking on roles that resonate with their passions while elevating their image in the eyes of the public.

Kelly hard at work as a senator. Image: Fox

Speaking to DA MAN, Kelly shared some of his insights on his time in space, including the profound challenges and humbling moments of being an astronaut. He even described being “stupid” in space — thanks to the sheer complexity of the environment and its newness. This kind of honesty and humility, for most people, further cements that down-to-earth public persona.

Attention will certainly not bypass Mark Kelly now that Harris is considering him as a would-be running mate. He brings a unique and, some might say, much-needed meld of inspiration and aspiration to the presidential race in 2024.