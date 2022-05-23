Matt Damon Reveals His ‘One Condition’ For Starring In A Superhero Movie

Oscar-winner, Matt Damon has never had a starring role in a superhero film. But there’s ‘one condition’ that would get the actor to do so; and it involves fellow actor and Oscar-winner, Ben Affleck.

These days, there’s no shortage of superhero movies. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) just released its twenty-eighth film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Warner Bros. released The Batman earlier this year and Sony released Morbius just a month ago.

And the thing with superhero movies is that nowadays, they tend to star Hollywood heavyweights. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Michael Keaton… We really could go on. But there’s one prominent actor who is yet to play a sizeable role in a superhero film – Matt Damon.

Damon gained fame after writing and starring in Good Will Hunting alongside Ben Affleck; the two even won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Since then, Damon has starred in iconic films like Saving Private Ryan, Ocean’s Eleven and The Bourne Identity.

However, aside from small uncredited cameos in the MCU’s Thor: Ragnarok and Fox’s Deadpool 2, Damon has never appeared in a superhero film. But this doesn’t mean the actor is averse to the genre.

Damon & Affleck have been friends for years. Image Credit: Getty Images

In fact, according to Cinema Blend, there’s one thing that’d get Damon to star in a superhero movie instantly; even though the actor believes there are none left to adapt for the big screen (cue laughter from avid comic book readers).

“I’d consider anything with the right director but I can’t imagine there are any superheroes left; I think they’re all taken at the moment. If [Ben Affleck] was directing me, I’d jump on it in a New York minute. I’d love to work with Ben.” Matt Damon

Affleck who is well-known as an actor is also an accomplished director; his past directing credits include the Oscar-winning film, Argo and The Town. And as Affleck and Damon have worked together multiple times over their respective (and successful) careers and are friends, it’s really no surprise that Damon would “jump” at the chance to have Affleck direct him in a superhero movie.

And hey, considering Affleck has a lot of experience with the superhero genre after playing Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, it could be a match made in heaven. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the two soon come together and give us the superhero film we’ve been waiting for.

