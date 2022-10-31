Max Verstappen Beats Michael Schumacher’s Unbeatable Record

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is continuing his historic season in F1, with a record-breaking 14th victory of the year in the Mexican Grand Prix.

Michael Schumacher’s season in 2004, and Sebastian Vettel’s in 2013, previously held the record for most wins in a single season with 13 each.

In Mexico, the Dutchman has gone one better. He started on pole and was near-faultless in the hot conditions. 7-time world champion and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton finished in second, with hometown hero Sergio Perez finishing third.

The win puts Verstappen – who has already won the F1 Championship with two races to go – on 416 championship points.

This total also breaks the record for most points in a single F1 season, previously held by Lewis Hamilton for his victorious season in 2019.

Simply unstoppable! Max Verstappen makes it an extraordinary FOURTEEN wins in 2022, breaking the record for the most wins in a season

‘What an unbelievable season’

The Dutchman rarely missed a beat with the race in Mexico City, only losing his lead briefly during a tire change.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton put up a good fight, setting a blistering pace early on, but Verstappen pulled away in the second half of the race, eventually crossing the line 15 seconds ahead of his long-time rival.

Speaking after the race Verstappen said, “What an unbelievable season.”

“It’s an incredible atmosphere. We love to come here. It’s been an incredible year so far. We are definitely enjoying it and we will try to go for more.”

The win cements Red Bull’s place atop the 2022 Constructors Championship, 200 points clear of the next-nearest Ferrari.

Their total of 696 points already sits at fifth of all time., with Mercedes currently holding the record of 765 in 2016.

Will we see Red Bull break the record for most points in a single season?

Mercedes’ Tyre Issues

Strong finishes from both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell saw them close the gap to only 40 points behind Ferrari in the Constructor standings.

That being said, both drivers reflected that Mercedes’ tire strategy was not as strong as Red Bull’s. The pair started on medium tyres, with Verstappen starting with softs.

After 29 laps, Hamilton changed to hard tyres which saw Verstappen, then-on mediums, start to extend his lead.

After the race, George Russell commented that driving on the hard tyres was comparable to “driving on ice.”

Standout Performances

Sergio Perez finished in third, while Daniel Ricciardo finished in seventh. Image: @F1

Elsewhere, Daniel Ricciardo showed why he still deserves a spot in F1 next year finishing in seventh.

It was one of his best drives this season overcoming a ten-second penalty in the race for clipping the car of AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda.

But the penalty was no matter for the Australian, finishing more than 10 seconds ahead of eighth Esteban Ocon, on his way to being voted ‘Driver of the Day’.

Meanwhile, Red Bull’s Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez was hoping to grab the fifth win of his career in front of his home fans.

Starting in fourth, the Mexican driver managed to gain one place, splitting the Mercedes cars of Hamilton and Russell.

What a show you always put on! 🙌



What a show you always put on! Thank you Mexico

With an electric atmosphere in Mexico City, one could only imagine the scenes if Checo had topped the podium this year.

