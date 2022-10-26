T20 Cricket Fans Offered Chance To Root For Their Country In MCG ‘Legends Lounge’

Australian cricket fans have been given the once in a lifetime chance of splashing out on a ‘unique’ night away at the MCG, Melbourne on Sunday 13 November for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Hosted by Booking.com and dubbed the ‘Unforgettable Legends Lounge,’ the one-off, makeshift suite overlooking the MCG grounds is ready to host a single night of debauchery, complete with personalised cricket merchandise.

Yep, giving a whole new meaning to rooting for your country, the lucky one who manages to book the Unforgettable Legends Lounge when it goes live at 9am on Friday 28th October, will be able to treat themselves and a guest not only to the best seat in the house to watch the T20 Final, but to a complete itinerary.

The word ‘unforgettable’ will be unforgettable after you stare at it all night.

Said itinerary includes an in-room massage before the final gets underway for both you and your guest – no ball tampering, we hope – and your very own bartender and personal chef will be on hand to serve up whatever aphrodisiacs you desire. The whole experience is topped off with complementary flights to and from Melbourne from wherever you find yourself in Australia.

The Unforgettable Legends Lounge, which certainly does sound like it will offer an unforgettable night, has been set up by Booking.com for one night only and so it will literally be fastest finger first to decide who gets the opportunity to stay in it. And, we imagine, who’s guest will get the most enjoyment.

The cost for such an exclusive experience? We don’t actually know. Booking.com hasn’t revealed the price, although there are whisperings to suggest it will cost a mere $30. Which, for your very own MCG sticky wicket, is a true bargain.