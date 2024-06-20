McLaren’s Lando Norris And Zak Brown Give Sugar Daddy Vibes With Matching Richard Mille Watches

How do you celebrate your rising star’s first-ever Grand Prix victory in Formula 1? Well for McLaren boss Zak Brown the answer couldn’t be clearer: get a hot chip dinner and millions of dollars worth of Swiss Luxury timepieces.

Lando Norris announced himself to the rest of this year’s competition with a scintillating drive at the Miami Grand Prix. The McLaren driver has had to bide his time in Formula 1 during his early career, narrowly missing out to the likes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton and holding the unwanted record of the most podium finishes without that all-important first win.

But the young British driver is a Formula 1 Grand Prix winner and should have added a second famous victory to his CV during the Canadian Grand Prix this month if it weren’t for a characteristically cool-headed performance from three-time world champion Max Verstappen in Montreal… but with more crucial points on the board, it’s all smiles at McLaren.

Lando Norris celebrates his first win in Formula 1. Image: James Gasperotti/AP

In a charming team photoshoot, McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Lando Norris were seen enjoying a spot of lunch together after Norris’ maiden F1 win.

The ambitious pair clearly have a great relationship as evidenced by Brown’s insistence on feeding the British driver and, adding a touch of sophistication and style to the occasion, both Brown and Norris sported matching His & His Richard Mille watches to transcend the typical employer-employee dynamic.

Richard Mille has been McLaren’s partner since 2016 and the ultra-luxury watchmaker has made a series of exclusive timepieces like the 2018 RM 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph McLaren for the British racing team and their drivers, embodying the pair’s shared ambition and commitment to quality.

Lando Norris and Zak Brown are rocking some serious wristwear. Image: Richard Mille

Brown is wearing the Automatic Winding White Quartz TPT Richard Mille RM 35-03; a limited edition release that was made in collaboration with tennis legend Rafael Nadal. The standout feature of this piece is the butterfly rotor system, which allows the wearer to manually adjust the rotor’s geometry, thereby changing the winding speed of the watch.

Norris can be seen rocking his ultra-rare Richard Mille RM67-02 Automatic ‘Qatar’, a 38mm watch with a signature screw-down case. It’s the Swiss watchmaker’s lightest-ever self-winding watch at just 32 grams.