These Are The Biggest Men’s Fashion Trends Of 2024

From Kanye the Beekeeper to emo Daniel Craig, 2024 has thrown us some unexpected fashion fads. Thankfully, we’re midway through 2024 and have seen the best of the fashion shows from Milan to Paris. As we steam towards 2025, these are the biggest men’s fashion trends men need to keep an eye on.

Chunky Shoes

From left: Balenciaga’s SSS and Prada’s latest chunky shoes for men.

Chunky shoes made their first big resurgence in the late 2010s, drawing inspiration from 90s fashion. Brands like Balenciaga and Gucci popularised them on the runway. By 2024, these shoes solidified their place in men’s fashion, combining comfort and practicality with a bold silhouette that commands attention (and gives you a couple of extra inches, which never hurts…).

Wide-Legged Tailored Pants

A lot of the best styles are coming out of Asia.

Wide-legged pants originally became popular in the 1940s and saw a resurgence in the 1970s with the disco era. They made a comeback in the early 2020s as designers sought to blend vintage styles with modern sensibilities and in 2024 they offer a stylish and practical option for both casual and formal wear. it’s a bit of a cliche, but they really are perfect for any occasion.

Baggy Jeans

You don’t have to go quite so bold as Bieber… but you definitely can.

Baggy jeans first rose to fame in the 1990s during the grunge and hip-hop movements. They faded out of fashion in the early 2000s but began to re-emerge in the late 2010s. In 2024, baggy jeans are back in full swing, offering a nostalgic yet contemporary look that prioritises comfort without compromising on style; it’s a silhouette that always makes a statement.

Knitted Shorts and Knitted Polo Shirts

Co-ords work, but mix and match goes hard too.

Knitted garments have been a staple since the early 20th century but saw a massive revival in the 1970s. Knitted shorts and polo shirts began gaining popularity in the late 2010s as athleisure trends grew. Celebrated for their versatility and comfort, they’ve made a big return to 2024 thanks to their being the perfect centrepiece for a stylish yet relaxed summer wardrobe.

Singlets with Suits

If these two are doing it… you’d be well advised to do the same.

The concept of mixing casual and formal wear is far from new, but singlets with suits started gaining traction in the fashion-forward circles in the early 2020s. Designers like Thom Browne and Alexander McQueen played with this look and by 2024, it had become the trend for those daring enough to blend sharp tailoring with laid-back elements. Whilst Bonds isn’t our go-to for tailored singlets, we can suggest other brands in market like Che Studios.

White Socks with Black Dress Shoes

We’ve always had a soft spot for the Michael Jackson look.

White socks with black dress shoes were a common sight in the 1950s, thanks to icons like Elvis Presley. This look went out of style but was revived in the 2010s by streetwear enthusiasts and fashion rebels alike. In 2024, it’s seen as a quirky nod to retro fashion, adding a bit of much-needed nostalgic flair to increasingly contrived contemporary fits.

Oversized T-Shirts

Bigger is better when it comes to men’s t-shirts in 2024.

Oversized T-shirts became popular in the 1980s and 90s, associated with hip-hop culture and casual wear. They faded slightly in the 2000s but returned with the rise of streetwear in the 2010s. By 2024, oversized T-shirts have once again become a staple, offering an effortlessly cool and comfortable option for men’s casual wardrobes. We recently picked up some rippers from Uniqlo and American Vintage. Word to the wise: don’t pair them with skinny bottoms — never a good look.

Coloured Sunglass Lenses

The smug eyebrow raise is entirely optional…

Coloured sunglasses have been around since the 60s and 70s — think Johnny Depp’s turn as Hunter S. Thompson in Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas — reflecting the vibrant and experimental spirit of the times. They reappeared in the 2010s as part of the retro revival and in 2024 continue to be a fun accessory that provides a colourful twist to any outfit while protecting your eyes from the sun. You can’t go past Jacques Marie Mage for coloured lens sunglasses. The only problem is the price tag…

Basketball Shorts

You don’t need to be LeBron to wear basketball shorts.

Basketball shorts first appeared on the sports scene in the 1920s but gained significant popularity in the 1980s and 90s as the NBA became quite literally the coolest thing on earth. A staple in streetwear during the 2000s, basketball shorts have now transcended their athletic origins, becoming a versatile fashion piece for everyday wear. Relaxed fits and breathable fabrics make them ideal for both casual outings and athleisure looks.

Paired with anything from graphic tees to blazers, basketball shorts offer a comfortable yet stylish option for the modern man looking to blend sport with fashion. Zanerobe or John Elliott are your go-to brands when looking for basketball shorts.

Cargo Pants

They come back every 10-15 years.

Cargo pants first appeared as military wear in the 1930s, prized for their functionality (read: a helluva lot of pockets). They entered mainstream fashion in the 1990s, epitomising the turn to utilitarian style. By 2024, they’ve evolved with modern twists, featuring slimmer fits and innovative designs without straying from their practical roots. They are perfect for men who value both style and utility.

Penny Loafers

An essential classic for every man’s wardrobe.

Penny loafers, a staple since the 1930s, are experiencing a resurgence in 2024. Originally popularized by college students who slipped pennies into the shoe’s front slot, these loafers are all about timeless sophistication. Today, they’re being reimagined by top designers and often boast bold colours and modern materials.

Effortlessly bridging the gap between casual and formal, they’re a versatile choice for any wardrobe. Whether paired with sharp suits or casual chinos, these shoes add a touch of elegance and old-school charm to any outfit.

