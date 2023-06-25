Mental Health-Related Tax Deductions For A Cool and Collected EOFY

Written by Finlay Mead

The end of the tax year can come as a welcome relief to many, but getting all that paperwork together and figuring out exactly what you can and cannot claim back brings about a hell of a lot of stress. That’s why we thought it was high time we put together a list of the best but little-known mental health-related tax deductions so that you can make your mental well-being a top priority while winning back some hard-earned dollars.

Last month, we let you in on some of the absolutely bizarre tax deductions that the ATO doesn’t want you to know about, in the hope that you could earn back a few precious dollars this EOFY. Now, we want to double down, tying our unending commitment to men’s mental health with one of the most stressful times of the year which, if you read on, could actually provide a relatively unknown opportunity to give yourself some much-needed mental TLC.

We’ve enlisted the help of Mark Chapman, Director of Tax Comms at H&R Block, to help shed some light on what deductions are available and, perhaps even more importantly, why these deductions are such a necessity in the first place. In news that came as an unpleasant surprise to us here at DMARGE, Chapman opened with some hard home truths about the state of well-being down under: “Mental illness is now the leading cause of sickness absence and long-term work incapacity in Australia”.

So it’s clear that men across the country are struggling, but why should employers be the ones to help them out? Surely — and I’m playing devil’s advocate here — the mental well-being of an employee is their responsibility? Well, maybe, but helping them out, especially when you might be able to claim back more of the associated costs than you may realise, is actually a no-brainer from a business point of view…

“Research shows that when individuals are both physically and mentally healthy, they are more productive, experience a greater quality of life, and better manage stress…. Happy staff = bumper profits.” Mark Chapman, Director of Tax Comms at H&R Block

So, without further ado, here are some of the best mental-health lifehacks to bear in mind in the closing moments of this financial year:

Emotional Support Dog

That’s right, you can claim back the cost of your pooch, and all the many associated expenses therein, so long as you can prove that the pup in question plays an integral part in generating profits for your business. Guard dogs and farm dogs are pretty obvious examples of this one and — if we’re being brutally honest — you may struggle to claim back on your miniature poodle.

However, studies have shown that spending time with dogs can reduce stress levels, lower blood pressure, and even potentially increase your overall longevity. So, as long as you’re happy cuddling up to a Doberman, Rottweiler, or any other breed that you can defend as being “profitable”, there’s no reason why this shouldn’t be an easy win for you and your peace of mind this EOFY.

Games Console

This one may come as a surprise to you, particularly if you’re of the slightly older generation that’s a little more prone to taking the view that video games are nothing more than an overpriced source of brain-rot… There are actually extensive arguments for the mental health benefits of video gaming, especially for people suffering with or recovering from mental health issues like depression, ADHD, or PTSD.

The ATO has, in recent years, acknowledged that having a video game console — or other more old-school game options, like a pool table or Twister — can play an important role in helping employees bond, unwind, refocus, and ultimately get more stuff done. So, if you’ve been looking for an excuse to splash out on a PS5 and take the new FIFA for a spin, this is your sign to pull the trigger.

Social Functions

Sadly, this ATO isn’t going to splash out for a work night out, no matter how good you might think that twelve schooners and an hour on the pokies might be for helping you unwind a little. However, if you can prove that said event is actually part of your work and — remember the golden rule people — directly connected to your company’s ability to make a profit, then there’s definitely scope to claim it back.

So, if you’re lucky enough to be in a business where throwing events, or attending them, is a quintessential part of the role, then it’s time to go ham: take the opportunity to let your hair down, unwind, and get to know your colleagues and bask in the knowledge that you can claim the cost of the whole thing back come EOFY. Whether or not you want to include eight schooners in this process, however, remains at your discretion.

Manicures and Pedicures

Now hear us out on this one… maybe you don’t consider yourself to be the ‘kind of guy’ who’d indulge in a spa moment, but there’s no denying that it’s a great way to switch off, unwind, and take some all-important time to look after yourself. If your hands or feet could do with some TLC, this could be the perfect opportunity to reap the mental health benefits too, all with the cash backing of the ATO.

There is one important caveat here, however, and it’s the same one that we’ve been harping on about throughout the course of this article: you have to be able to prove that the treatment is directly linked to your work. So, if you’re fortunate enough to be a model or actor, then that’s straightforward enough. For the rest of us not-so-beautiful people, you may have to get a little more creative.

Therapy and Counselling

It makes logical sense that employers should get a tax deduction for the cost of offering support to their workers who are dealing with work-related mental health issues, such as stress, right? Well, perhaps surprisingly, the answer is a resounding yes. Our tax guru, Mark Chapman, explains:

The deduction in such cases is typically allowed to the employer because it is accepted that staff contribute to the earning of the company’s income. Therefore, the costs associated with employing the staff (including counselling and therapy services) are tax deductible. Mark Chapman, Director of Tax Comms at H&R Block

Final Thoughts

As the tax year draws to a close, remember that taking care of your mental well-being can go hand in hand with saving some hard-earned cash. So go ahead, claim back the cost of that loyal four-legged colleague, embrace the therapeutic power of gaming, and treat yourself to a productivity-boosting night out that. And hey, if a manicure or pedicure helps you put your best foot forward, why not let the ATO foot the bill?