This Up-And-Coming Yank Wants To Be The Next James Bond

Top Gun: Maverick and War Dogs actor, Miles Teller has now revealed he’d happily play the iconic spy James Bond in the next film in the Bond franchise.

The most recent James Bond film, No Time To Die was the last time we’ll see Daniel Craig play the beloved 007 spy. And ever since No Time To Die hit cinemas late last year, there’s been non-stop speculation over who will be the next Bond.

Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Tom Hiddleston and even Harry Styles are some of the many actors who fans have said they’d love to see play James Bond. But now Miles Teller, the actor best known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, War Dogs and Fantastic Four, has thrown his hat into the Bond ring.

In a recent interview with ET, Teller was asked whether he’d be interested in playing Bond in a future film and the actor said,

“Yeah. I mean, yeah perfect. I think we’re actors, you know, so maybe you can mix it up a little bit.” Miles Teller

Could Miles Teller be the next Bond? Image Credit: Getty Images

Of course, Teller was asked about playing Bond because just a few days ago his grandmother, Leona Flowers, took to Twitter to explain why Teller was perfect for the role.

They’re looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies. I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they’re looking for- talent, looks, strength,worldwide appeal & oh, so cool. He can be that guy!! Wouldn’t he be great? — Leona Flowers (@MupTheQueen) June 29, 2022

Many replied to Flowers’ tweet saying Teller isn’t British and therefore, couldn’t be Bond. But Flowers responded that Teller can easily do a British accent. She also brought up that Teller has English ancestry, which he’s “proud of”.

“He studied acting which includes accents. He’d be great.” Leona Flowers, Miles Teller’s grandmother

“Miles is very proud of his genetic connection to the British Isles… I think our English friends would welcome him as 007. The folks in London loved him when he was just there with the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. He even charmed William & Kate.”

We agree with Flowers and think her grandson, Teller would be a fine choice for the next Bond film.

However, whoever gets the prestige to play Bond next won’t be decided for quite some time as long-time Bond producer Barbara Broccoli recently told Deadline that currently “nobody’s in the running” and a new Bond film is “at least two years away” from starting production.